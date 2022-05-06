Washington County reports 150 active COVID cases

Washington County Public Health reported 150 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to state data, the county had 27 positive results out of the 375 tests administered.

The seven-day positivity rate for Washington County was reported at 9.3%, according to state data.

Public Health reported eight COVID-related hospitalizations on Friday.

According to state vaccination data, Washington County's vaccination rate was 64.1% on Friday, with 67.6% of residents receiving at least one dose. The county has had 67.4% of its eligible population receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

Washington County Public Health continues to hold weekly vaccine clinics every Wednesday. For more information, visit the county's website or call Public Health at 518-746-2400.

Warren County

Warren County had 50 residents test positive for COVID-19 out of the 498 tests administered, according to the most recent state data on Friday. The county's seven-day positivity rate stood at 10.6%.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 15 total COVID-related hospitalizations, with one individual in the ICU.

Warren County's vaccination rate was reported at 75.6% on Friday, according to state vaccine data, with 80.4% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. According to state vaccine data, 74.6% of eligible residents in the county have received a booster dose.

Warren County Health Services will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. For more information and registration links, visit the county's COVID hub site.

Capital Region/statewide

According to state data, the Capital Region had 718 positive COVID cases out of the 6,698 tests administered on Friday.

The seven-day positivity rate for the region is 11.1%.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

