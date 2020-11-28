Washington County reduces spending, increases tax levy in 2021 budget

The county’s fund balance is $11.9 million.

In a message attached to the county’s budget, Budget Director Brian Campbell said the county has a strong fund balance, which it can lean on in future years to fill budget gaps and keeping taxes below the state's 2% property tax cap.

“With a strong fund balance, the way we are set up, if recovery took three years of draining money by way of state reduced revenues, we could enhance our efforts with an average of $2 million a year and still be in a health financial situation while staying under the 2% cap,” Campbell wrote.

But the county did discover a bit of bright news amid a year of decline: Sales tax increased by $65,000. The county was projecting a decline of around $5 million because of the shutdown.

Campbell said online shopping likely contributed to the increase.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year approved legislation that allowed the state to begin collecting sales tax from third-party distributors that sell items on large online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay.