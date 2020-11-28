Washington County reduces spending, increases tax levy in 2021 budget

The Washington County Board of Supervisors last week adopted its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which cuts overall spending and slightly increases the tax levy in order to fill a budget gap created by a reduction of state aid brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The county’s total spending will drop to $102,520,458, a decrease of $5.9 million compared to the current budget. General spending has been slashed by about $2.6 million and there was a reduction of $1.7 million in spending for county roads. The county’s health insurance spending will also drop by $2.8 million.
To help balance the budget, the county will increase its tax levy to $34,827,330, an increase of about 1.66%, or $567,180 compared to 2020.
The county tax rate will increase to $6.88 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a 1-cent increase compared to the current fiscal year.
In addition, the county will take $1 million from its fund balance to help balance the books. The county utilized $2.6 million from its fund balance to balance its current budget.
The county’s fund balance is $11.9 million.
In a message attached to the county’s budget, Budget Director Brian Campbell said the county has a strong fund balance, which it can lean on in future years to fill budget gaps and keeping taxes below the state's 2% property tax cap.
“With a strong fund balance, the way we are set up, if recovery took three years of draining money by way of state reduced revenues, we could enhance our efforts with an average of $2 million a year and still be in a health financial situation while staying under the 2% cap,” Campbell wrote.
But the county did discover a bit of bright news amid a year of decline: Sales tax increased by $65,000. The county was projecting a decline of around $5 million because of the shutdown.
Campbell said online shopping likely contributed to the increase.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year approved legislation that allowed the state to begin collecting sales tax from third-party distributors that sell items on large online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay.
“Today our sales is $65,000 ahead of last year, nothing we could have foreseen as late as May. At that time, we were worried about a $4- or $5 million-deficit,” Campbell wrote in his budget message.
But Campbell’s message warned of potential future cuts from the state, which would require the county to dip into its sales tax revenue in order to make ends meet.
The state has already reduced funding to the county and local municipalities by 20% as it looks to fill an estimated $15 billion budget gap of its own created by the pandemic.
“It is hard for our county budget to mean anything when he state treats us this way,” Campbell wrote.
