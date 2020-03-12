Washington County Public Health "slammed" with frivolous calls

Businesses, Washington County Public Health cannot screen your employees.

The Public Health Department has been “slammed” with calls from employees saying they’re not allowed to go to work until they are officially cleared of the new virus, said county attorney Roger Wickes.

But the employees don’t have any indications of the new coronavirus. They haven’t had contact with anyone who has tested positive, they haven’t traveled from a hotstop, and they don’t have a fever. Public Health screens people by phone by asking them those questions, and is not giving out tests to people who aren’t likely to be ill.

But they keep calling.

“Folks are saying, ‘I need a letter from you before my boss will let me go back to work,’ Wickes said. “There’s some employers who wants us the screen all their employees.”

Public Health just can’t do that.

Wickes advised everyone to wash their hands instead of calling Public Health.

“This works all the time. For everything,” he said. “If we can institute a habit change, then you won’t get whatever the disease dujour is. Well, I can’t say you won’t get it – but you lower your risk.”

