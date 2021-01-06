Washington County Public Health director set to retire

“Some people have had ultimate losses in losing loved ones, and some people have lost their way of life, and that’s hard. That’s very difficult. But I worry that people are just going to throw their hands up and we’re going to see transmission of the virus,” she said.

Community spread in Washington County has increased over the last several months.

The county’s contact tracing efforts have been slowed in recent weeks by the increased caseload. Hunt asked individuals who have been exposed by the virus to reach out to those they may have had contact with and ask that they quarantine.

People flaunting safety protocols have made things more difficult and allowed the virus to spread, Hunt said.

The virus, she added, “knows no boundaries.”

“We’ve seen people who are very, very sick. We talk to them. We hear the ongoing and lingering effects of people who may have had it in the spring but are still experiencing problems breathing or problems with stamina or problems returning to the normal activities of daily life that they’re used to doing,” Hunt said.

“I think until you see it, or it affects you or you know somebody that this has deeply affected, sometimes it doesn’t seem real, but it is.”