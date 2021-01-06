Washington County Public Health director set to retire

Patricia Hunt, director of Washington County Public Health, will retire this month after nearly 35 years of public service, a decision made easier by the emotional toll of the coronavirus.
In a letter last month addressed to Samuel Hall, chairman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, Hunt, 55, announced she would be retiring as of Jan. 31 and praised members of her staff for their tireless efforts over the last 10 months.
“I am so very proud of my staff and truly hope that you and the board recognize the full value of the professionals in public health who are giving you all that they have to fight the pandemic and keep our communities as safe and healthy as possible,” Hunt wrote in the Dec. 22 letter.
Her retirement comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to surge locally, resulting in the highest number of cases and hospitalizations the county has seen since the outbreak began in March.
In an interview Wednesday, Hunt, who has served as the county’s top public health official since 2008, said she has been considering retirement for a while, but noted the toll the pandemic has taken on her over the last 10 months factored into the decision.
“It affects you emotionally, it affects you physically,” she said. “You worry about people you don’t even know. You get calls day and night. In small departments like ours … it can be particularly challenging because many people wear many hats.”
Hunt said she’s confident the department will not be disrupted as she steps down. She has worked with much of her staff over several decades, and everyone is familiar with the work that needs to be done.
She will be succeeded by Kathy Jo McIntyre, the county’s assistant director of public health, on an interim basis while the county searches for a permanent replacement.
“As with any transition, there’s very skilled, knowledgeable and educated people here who I’ve worked side by side with for two or three decades, who will move forward,” Hunt said. “I think it will be a very seamless transition.”
Hunt began her career in public health as a registered nurse before joining Washington County Public Health Services, where she worked her way through the ranks until she was appointed director.
Building a department filled with caring, hardworking individuals has been her proudest accomplishment, Hunt said.
Her staff, she added, has risen to the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“I’m so proud of the people here who have risen to the occasion and have continued to take on that challenge head on,” Hunt said.
Hunt said the vaccines bring reason for optimism, but noted that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. She urged members of the public to remain vigilant against the virus, which has taken a toll on everyone.
“Some people have had ultimate losses in losing loved ones, and some people have lost their way of life, and that’s hard. That’s very difficult. But I worry that people are just going to throw their hands up and we’re going to see transmission of the virus,” she said.
Community spread in Washington County has increased over the last several months.
The county’s contact tracing efforts have been slowed in recent weeks by the increased caseload. Hunt asked individuals who have been exposed by the virus to reach out to those they may have had contact with and ask that they quarantine.
People flaunting safety protocols have made things more difficult and allowed the virus to spread, Hunt said.
The virus, she added, “knows no boundaries.”
“We’ve seen people who are very, very sick. We talk to them. We hear the ongoing and lingering effects of people who may have had it in the spring but are still experiencing problems breathing or problems with stamina or problems returning to the normal activities of daily life that they’re used to doing,” Hunt said.
“I think until you see it, or it affects you or you know somebody that this has deeply affected, sometimes it doesn’t seem real, but it is.”
Hunt said she’s looking forward to catching up with her family and teaching public health at Castleton University in Vermont, her alma mater.