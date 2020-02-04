Washington County prosecutor honored

FORT EDWARD — The New York State District Attorney's Association has honored a Washington County prosecutor with an award for prosecutorial excellence.

Devin Anderson was given the upstate region's Robert Morgenthau Award at the prosecutors association's annual winter conference last week.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan nominated Anderson for his commitment to his job, in particular for his role as the officer's lead domestic violence prosecutor. His development of a program to improve handling of domestic violence cases to focus on preventing repeat offenses.

The District Attorney's Association released the following statement about the award for Anderson:

"He has a commitment to ethics and a passion for doing the right thing and holding wrongdoers accountable while also protecting and helping victims, especially domestic violence victims. Mr. Anderson worked with the Washington County Alternative Sentencing Department to develop a tool to help identify early signs of propensity towards domestic violence crimes and to help evaluate services that may benefit accusers and help break the chain of domestic violence. The program has been called a success by defense attorneys, judges and advocacy groups."

Anderson has been with the District Attorney's Office for 10 years. He was one of four prosecutors statewide who were honored last week.

