Washington County proceeding with broadband study, with fall completion expected

A broadband-mapping survey that will determine what portions of Washington County are without high-speed internet access is expected to be completed by the fall, county officials said this week.
Crews from ECC Technology, a Monroe County-based telecommunications company, are in the process of inspecting markings on utility poles throughout the county to determine if fiber optic wires run along the poles, said Laura Oswald, director of economic development for Washington County.
“If anybody in your communities get any questions from people like, ‘What are these guys in this car doing hanging out in the fields reading poles?’ that’s what they’re doing,” she said during an Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee meeting on Tuesday.
The county, earlier this year, entered into a $30,000 contract with ECC Technology to complete the survey in order to identify what parts of the county are still without access to reliable internet. The Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board covered half the study’s costs.
Oswald said the results of the survey are expected sometime late this fall. An additional survey that will allow residents with internet access to complete a questionnaire and conduct an internet-speed test is expected to be rolled out by the end of next month.
The county had plans to complete a similar mapping survey around five years ago, but held off after the state announced its Broadband for All initiative, which promised to bring high-speed internet — consisting of download speeds of at least 25 megabytes per second — to 99% of New Yorkers.
Washington County received just over $24 million under the program, but with the final stages expected to be completed sometime this year, county officials believe there are still wide gaps in service.
Information collected during the survey will be used to apply for various funding opportunities, including state and federal grants, needed to fill in some of the gaps.
Several counties in the region, including Warren, Hamilton and Franklin, are in the process of conducting similar surveys.
A provision in this year’s state budget will require the Public Service Commission — the state entity tasked with regulating utilities — to study the availability, reliability and cost of broadband services.
The legislation also requires the commission to create and make public an internet access map within one year that shows which portions of the state are still without reliable internet access.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed similar legislation approved by lawmakers last year, citing financial concerns.
Meanwhile, Oswald is worried that the county may miss out on at least one funding opportunity from the federal government this year.
The deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Broadband ReConnect Program is coming up in June. The program provides rural communities with up to $50 million in grants or low-interest loans to expand broadband service to underserved communities.
Oswald said she doesn’t believe the county will have enough data to apply for funding this year, but noted the deadline has been pushed back in the past, which may allow the county the opportunity to apply.
“I don’t think we’re going to have enough information to apply, but if they delay it, there’s some possibility we might be able to do something in this year,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.