Washington County proceeding with broadband study, with fall completion expected

A broadband-mapping survey that will determine what portions of Washington County are without high-speed internet access is expected to be completed by the fall, county officials said this week.

Crews from ECC Technology, a Monroe County-based telecommunications company, are in the process of inspecting markings on utility poles throughout the county to determine if fiber optic wires run along the poles, said Laura Oswald, director of economic development for Washington County.

“If anybody in your communities get any questions from people like, ‘What are these guys in this car doing hanging out in the fields reading poles?’ that’s what they’re doing,” she said during an Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The county, earlier this year, entered into a $30,000 contract with ECC Technology to complete the survey in order to identify what parts of the county are still without access to reliable internet. The Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board covered half the study’s costs.