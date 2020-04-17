Washington County prioritizes which employees will come back first

“Those things will impact our operations significantly, and right now we just have no details from the state as far as what they’re even thinking,” DeBolt sad. “So this plan will be very fluid and will continue to evolve.”

The county has purchased masks from Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville and started distributing two to each employee in the building. More masks will be required as more employees are brought back into the building.

Any employees asked to return to the building will have their temperatures taken daily with digital no-touch infrared thermometers. They will also have to answer a series of screening questions.

“We will have records of who was in the building, what their temperatures were, whether they were experiencing symptoms,” DeBolt said, “and we will need to do that for every employee every day.”

The county will have to take steps to reduce the density of people entering the county building. All 26 departments should try to transition to “by appointment-only,” particularly Motor Vehicles in order to reduce the number of people standing outside in line.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff argued during the meeting that Code Enforcement and Public Works are essential departments and should be fully staffed and working now.