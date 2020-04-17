Washington County prioritizes which employees will come back first

FORT EDWARD — When Washington County starts bringing back its employees, the highest priority departments will come back first, starting with Code Enforcement.
“So that they can be taking applications and doing plan review and issuing permits, so that there’s not a large backlog,” said County Administrator Chris DeBolt. “And that when contractors and construction companies are able to go back to work, they’re not going to then have to wait for several weeks to get permits issued.”
Other high-priority departments include Motor Vehicles, Public Works, Buildings and Grounds, Social Services and Information Technology.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met virtually Friday for the monthly meeting, where DeBolt said his office has been working on a plan to bring employees back into the building. The county is currently running at 25% of its workforce.
When the planning meeting took place, the state was only on “pause” until April 29, but since then, the governor has moved the date to May 15.
“This continues to evolve on a daily basis,” DeBolt said, “and we’re going to be highly dependent upon what parameters and restrictions are placed by the state and ultimately the federal government.”
If courts open back up, the county may see an increased need for the county attorney, district attorney, public defender, assigned counsel, social services caseworkers and probation officers.
“Those things will impact our operations significantly, and right now we just have no details from the state as far as what they’re even thinking,” DeBolt sad. “So this plan will be very fluid and will continue to evolve.”
The county has purchased masks from Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville and started distributing two to each employee in the building. More masks will be required as more employees are brought back into the building.
Any employees asked to return to the building will have their temperatures taken daily with digital no-touch infrared thermometers. They will also have to answer a series of screening questions.
“We will have records of who was in the building, what their temperatures were, whether they were experiencing symptoms,” DeBolt said, “and we will need to do that for every employee every day.”
The county will have to take steps to reduce the density of people entering the county building. All 26 departments should try to transition to “by appointment-only,” particularly Motor Vehicles in order to reduce the number of people standing outside in line.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff argued during the meeting that Code Enforcement and Public Works are essential departments and should be fully staffed and working now.
“Keeping all the barns closed for fear that someone’s going to come up positive is going to end up economically really hurting us,” Haff said. “Public highways are part of public safety. They need to be out, they need to be maintaining them.”
Also during the meeting, Haff suggested the county start having virtual committee meetings, instead of letting the newly formed emergency task force decide county business.
“We need to get back to our democratic representative form of government,” Haff said. “I’m very concerned that this task force is making decisions outside the democratic forum that we were elected to perform.”
Several supervisors agreed.
The supervisors will meet again in two weeks in a special board meeting on May 1 instead of waiting for the regular meeting May 15.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
