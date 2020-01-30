Washington County plans to pave 17 miles of roads this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“How can you justify getting the Department of Public Works budget down less than last year?” Harko asked while detailing specific road hazards in the county. “Someone’s going to come across that and they’re gonna end up in a ditch; someone’s going to die.”

During budget discussions, several supervisors presented a detailed tentative budget amendment that added funding back into the budget for paving and roadways.

“We did not feel comfortable paving just seven and a half miles of roads,” said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks during a Finance Committee meeting, adding that it was a big cutback from the 20 miles of roads paved in 2019.

Supervisors passed the 2020 budget with the amendment that included paving for 23 miles of roads.

"I know we have our paving figured out here. I know a couple of these roads. One is in Dresden. We're losing the road over a bank," said Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell. "That's got to be addressed before we pave it, I assume."

Donohue said she'd look into it.

"There's also that one I mentioned a year or so ago on Route 12, right next to the cement bridge," Rozell said, adding that Route 12 was not listed for paving. "There's no guardrails. ... You drive by it and just grit your teeth."

Donohue also presented the county's three-year paving plan for an estimated 60 miles of additional roads in several towns.

