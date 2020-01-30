Washington County plans to pave 17 miles of roads this year

FORT EDWARD — Seventeen miles of Washington County roadways are slated for 2020 paving, according to Deb Donohue, county superintendent of public works.
"We'll be able to do more than 17," Donohue said during a county Public Works Committee meeting last week, adding that the plan is flexible. "We like to budget conservatively. Last year we did more than we had planned."
The roads currently on tap for county paving this year include: 0.79 miles of county Route 3 in Putnam; 0.92 miles of county Route 9A in Whitehall; 1.92 miles of county Route 21 in Granville; 3.93 miles of county Route 30 in Salem; 2.26 miles of county Route 59 in Cambridge; 3.55 miles of county Route 62 in Jackson; 1.6 miles of county Route 68 in White Creek; and 2.05 miles of county Route 74 in Cambridge.
Donohue said that every year the price of blacktop goes up, but this year it went down and that's why crews may be able to pave more roads this year.
During the county budget planning sessions in late 2019, road paving was a disputed issue for supervisors when budget officer Dan Shaw presented a budget that cut paving to seven miles of roads for 2020.
But in a public hearing regarding the county 2020 budget, Cambridge resident Peter Harko warned supervisors about the dangers of cutting county road improvements from the budget.
“How can you justify getting the Department of Public Works budget down less than last year?” Harko asked while detailing specific road hazards in the county. “Someone’s going to come across that and they’re gonna end up in a ditch; someone’s going to die.”
During budget discussions, several supervisors presented a detailed tentative budget amendment that added funding back into the budget for paving and roadways.
“We did not feel comfortable paving just seven and a half miles of roads,” said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks during a Finance Committee meeting, adding that it was a big cutback from the 20 miles of roads paved in 2019.
Supervisors passed the 2020 budget with the amendment that included paving for 23 miles of roads.
"I know we have our paving figured out here. I know a couple of these roads. One is in Dresden. We're losing the road over a bank," said Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell. "That's got to be addressed before we pave it, I assume."
Donohue said she'd look into it.
"There's also that one I mentioned a year or so ago on Route 12, right next to the cement bridge," Rozell said, adding that Route 12 was not listed for paving. "There's no guardrails. ... You drive by it and just grit your teeth."
Donohue also presented the county's three-year paving plan for an estimated 60 miles of additional roads in several towns.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.