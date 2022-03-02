Washington County planners briefed on village of Greenwich zoning plans

FORT EDWARD — The village of Greenwich’s proposal to update its zoning code is not yet a county concern, members of the county Planning Agency agreed during the agency’s meeting Tuesday.

The village wants to amend the code to update parking regulations and ensure new development along Main Street is pedestrian-friendly and conforms with the village’s 2019 streetscape plan for the medium-density residential and Commercial 1 zone, agency clerk Pamela Landi told agency members.

Other goals include creation of a Main Street overlay district from Church and Academy streets to Mill Hollow, establishment of a site plan review process for the overlay district, bringing parking requirements into agreement with Institute of Transportation Engineers standards, creation of guidelines for food trucks and EV charging stations, flexibility, and addressing ambiguity and inconsistency in the codes. The agency’s three members agreed that since there are as yet no projects that would impact county concerns in the area, the proposals could be handled at the local level.

Four more items on the agency’s agenda were also ruled to be of local concern only:

Amendments to the town of Kingsbury’s zoning code for solar energy collectors. The town wants to preserve farmland and scenic areas by encouraging the siting of ground-mounted solar collectors in industrial zones, brownfield sites and areas that are predominantly wetlands, where solar arrays would be the primary land use. The proposed amendments would limit arrays’ visibility and potential adverse impacts. Net-metered solar systems would come under the same regulations.

A request to waive setback requirements for a proposed garage at 242 River Road, Greenwich. The agency members questioned why the town Planning Board had sent the project to them for review because there was no apparent reason in the application. Some on-the-spot research by Landi showed that the property adjoins Consolidated Agricultural District 4, which triggers county review, but the agricultural data form was missing from the application.

A proposal for a dog-grooming business at 173 Broadway, village of Fort Edward. The board ruled it would have no impact on traffic on Route 4.

A proposal by Glens Falls Heating and Propane to install two 30,000-gallon liquified propane gas tanks at 10921 Route 149, Fort Ann. The tanks, fencing and driveway will take up 0.15 acres of a 4-acre parcel. County review was necessary because the site is in a agricultural district and on a state road.

Agency members were concerned that town and planning board clerks were sending applications to the agency with the wrong boxes checked and without necessary documents such as agricultural data forms. Landi said she was drafting a revised application form and would update the planning agency’s website to make application information easier to find. She asked the agency members to review the drafts an d comment before the agency’s next meeting.

