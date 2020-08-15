Washington County picks up three new COVID-19 cases

Washington County picked up three new cases of COVID-19 — part of a recent trend that is concerning officials.
None of the cases are related, according to Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.
“All of ours lately have been community spread. They’ve been scattered. That’s not what we want to see,” he said.
The county has not had any cases in facilities. Wickes said it makes contact tracers’ jobs more difficult because they are not seeing any common thread to them.
The county urged people to remain vigilant and take precautions including staying home if they are not feeling well, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet and washing hands frequently.
The new cases bring the total to 246 since the pandemic began. There are 10 active cases and no one is in the hospital, according to a news release. A total of 222 people have recovered and there have been 13 deaths.
By contrast, Warren County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day.
One person had recovered from the illness. Warren County Health Services staff is monitoring seven mild cases of the virus. No Warren County patients were hospitalized.
The county is reminding people that college students who need a COVID-19 test and do not have a medical provider can contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 to discuss testing arrangements.
Saratoga County and Essex County do not provide updated numbers on the weekend.
As of Friday, Saratoga County had 814 cases and a total of 48 people are still ill. Essex County has one active case and 81 since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, there were 523 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus — the lowest since March 17. The number of newly patients admitted was 76. A total of 120 people were in the intensive care unit, seven fewer than Friday. A total of 58 patients are intubated, which is one fewer than the day before. There were five COVID-19 deaths.
Of the over 88,000 COVID-19 tests statewide conducted on Friday, 0.83% were positive. The figure was 0.5% for the Capital Region.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
