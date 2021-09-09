Washington County picks up 34 new COVID-19 cases

Washington County picked up 34 new COVID-19 cases in its most recent report as cases continue to rise.
Fourteen of the cases have ties to other cases, including spread of the virus at workplaces and households and community activities, according to a news release. The remaining 20 have no identified source of exposure, according to a news release issued at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
County Attorney Roger Wickes said part of the high number could be attributed to the timing of when reports come in, so that number could reflect cases spread over two days. Still, the county is seeing the number of new cases in the 20s.
Wickes said there is nothing jumping out for why the cases are still rising.
“We’ve been asking people if they’ve been to the (Washington County) Fair and it’s been 50/50, so I don’t know if you can point to that or anything else. It’s community spread,” he said.
Wickes said county officials are still encouraging people to get vaccinated and wear masks. There has not been a lot of mask wearing, according Wickes.
“We were touting success at the beginning of the summer and folks were more than ready to stop. There’s no fingers to point here. It’s just the science changed, the thing mutated. We’re kind of getting back to where we started now. I know it’s hard to go back,” he said.
Wickes said people let their guard down. They have to get back to mask wearing, washing hands, getting vaccinated and maintaining social distance, he said.
“We’re starting to go the wrong way and we’ve already had, in our workforce, more cases this round then we’ve had the last round,” Wickes added.
The county’s Department of Motor Vehicles had to close this week for in-person transactions because of a positive case. The office is expected to reopen on Monday.
Seven of the 34 cases involved people who have been fully vaccinated. This brings the total up to 129 “breakthrough” cases out of 33,359 people in the county who are fully vaccinated. Two people were hospitalized and the rest of the infected people experienced mild or no symptoms.
A total of 57.9% of the population have received at least one dose.
Wickes said the county is working on two priorities — helping set up testing in schools and organizing third-dose clinics for people with compromised immune systems.
Warren County
Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases.
Nine people recovered, which brings the total number of active cases to 198. All but two people are mildly ill. One person is in critical condition and the other person has moderate illness, according to a news release.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 total coronavirus patients in house. Three are out of isolation and one person is in the intensive care unit.
All of the new cases involve community spread of the virus.
Sixteen of the 26 cases involved people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total to 275 out of 42,461 fully vaccinated Warren County residents. A total of 260 out of 275 had mild illness. Six became moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill. Six elderly residents with extensive prior health issues died after contracting the virus.
“While our breakthrough case numbers have increased as more people are vaccinated, the overwhelming majority of these cases involve people who have either mild or asymptomatic infections,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release. “The vaccine is designed to lessen the chances of severe illness, and we are seeing that it is working.”
Warren County on Thursday updated its list of recent COVID exposures. The places of exposure are:
Lake George Distilling Co., Canada Street, Lake George, tasting room, Sept. 3 and 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No mask worn.
Village Emporium, Canada Street, Lake George, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days. No mask worn.
Della Honda, Quaker Road, Queensbury-sales floor, Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
The county is offering a third-dose clinic for the immunocompromised on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There are two first-dose clinics scheduled for Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Both will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building.
People can also 518-761-6580 for more information about setting up in-home vaccinations, school clinics or workplace clinics.
Saratoga County and statewide
Saratoga County reported 50 new cases. Eighty-four people recovered for a total of 350 active cases. There are 23 people in the hospital.
Saratoga County has a daily positivity rate of 2.1% and a seven-day average of 4.3%
The state on Thursday reported 5,402 positive tests. This is a positivity rate of 3.06% and a seven-day average of 3.35%. A total of 2,427 people are in the hospital and 19 people died.
There were 56,138 vaccine doses administered over the last 24 hours.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19 and work with localities and all our health providers who are operating our vaccination sites, it is important to remember that we are all in this together — every one of us.” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “That’s how we got through the worst phase of this pandemic, and it’s how we’ll get to the end of it. The vaccine works. It is our strongest weapon in this fight, and millions of New Yorkers have already taken it and are better protected as a result. Getting vaccinated is not only essential to protect your own health, but the best way to protect everyone around you.”
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.