Washington County passes resolution opposing gun law

She said lawmakers should be focused on addressing issues of mental health instead of holding businesses accountable for the behavior of others.

“We need mental health research and initiative,” she said. “It’s a complex concept and it’s hard to maneuver, especially while protecting individuals’ civil liberties, and that’s why we avoid it.

“Society takes the path of least resistance when trying to make a correction and many times misses the mark.”

Havens, a member of the Kingsbury Town Board, argued the legislation would do nothing to reduce crime, and instead punish lawful businesses.

She said her insurance company has told her they would no longer provide coverage for her business if the legislation is approved, citing liability concerns.

But lawmakers who sponsored the bill argue the gun industry must be held responsible for the impacts of illegal firearm violence and say the legislation will help keep New Yorkers safe.