Washington County passes resolution opposing gun law

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on Friday calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to sign a recently passed piece of legislation that would allow gun manufacturers and dealers to be sued in certain situations.
Under the legislation, approved by the state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature earlier this month, gun manufacturers and dealers can be sued for creating a “public nuisance” for failing to take steps to prevent firearms from being sold unlawfully.
County lawmakers criticized the bill as government overreach that would not only eliminate individual responsibility, but would harm gun shop owners and machine shops that manufacture firearm components throughout the county.
“New York state should be proud of our manufacturers of firearms and components and Washington County appreciates the sales tax revenue on all hunting and sporting equipment, firearms, ammunition and accessories sold through dealers,” reads the resolution, drafted by Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan.
The resolution notes that gun ownership is protected under the Constitution and states that, if approved, the legislation would “set a negative precedent” for other lawful businesses.
Jane Havens, the owner of Calamity Jane's Firearms & Fine Shoes in Kingsbury, urged the board to pass the resolution, and argued that the legislation was misguided.
She said lawmakers should be focused on addressing issues of mental health instead of holding businesses accountable for the behavior of others.
“We need mental health research and initiative,” she said. “It’s a complex concept and it’s hard to maneuver, especially while protecting individuals’ civil liberties, and that’s why we avoid it.
“Society takes the path of least resistance when trying to make a correction and many times misses the mark.”
Havens, a member of the Kingsbury Town Board, argued the legislation would do nothing to reduce crime, and instead punish lawful businesses.
She said her insurance company has told her they would no longer provide coverage for her business if the legislation is approved, citing liability concerns.
But lawmakers who sponsored the bill argue the gun industry must be held responsible for the impacts of illegal firearm violence and say the legislation will help keep New Yorkers safe.
“Given the ease with which legal firearms flow into the illegal market — in spite of stringent state and local restrictions — and given the specific harm illegal firearm violence causes certain New Yorkers, those responsible for the sale, manufacture, importing, or marketing of firearms should be held liable for the public nuisance caused by such activities,” a memo attached to the legislation reads.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, and Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, D-Albany.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assembly members Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, all voted against the bill.
It’s unclear if the legislation will be signed by the governor or can withstand a court challenge.
The federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, approved by Congress in 2005 and signed into law by former President George W. Bush, prevents gun manufacturers and dealers from being held liable if their products are misused.
Still, members of the Board of Supervisors criticized the bill, and argued it sets a dangerous precedent by eliminating personal responsibility.
“This is very disturbing, this type of legislation. I am really shocked at this point that it’s gotten through our state Assembly and Senate,” said Daniel Shaw, the Easton supervisor.
Others on the board, including Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, argued the legislation would have far-reaching effects.
“My concern here is whatever government does costs more money than it should usually. … But if we take away the fact that people need to be accountable for their own actions — we can never afford a society where people aren’t reliable for their own actions,” he said.