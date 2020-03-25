Washington County passes order to discourage visitors during coronavirus pandemic

The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday joined several other counties in asking visitors to respect the state guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, the county has seen an influx of travelers from outside of the county --booking short-term rentals and staying at second homes -- and visitors from downstate in the heart of the global pandemic. Officials also stated many out-of-towners think they can get tested quicker here.

Supervisors are calling for all property owners to remove short-term rental listings on Airbnb and Vrbo immediately and to not rent out their homes.

Washington County has one confirmed case of coronavirus from a person who traveled from downstate to this area and dozens of others under quarantine.

Officials are urging visitors to stay home and not put the residents of Washington County in danger and strain valuable resources such as medical facilities.

According to a news release, the county has a very limited number of test kits available.

