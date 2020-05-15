Washington County parks, beaches to remain open

FORT EDWARD — The two county-owned parks will open Memorial Day weekend as planned.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors tabled a resolution Friday to remove staff from the parks, fence off beaches, and close bathrooms, playgrounds, pavilions and athletic amenities for the summer at Huletts Landing in Dresden and Lake Lauderdale in Jackson.
The parks’ gates would have remained open, but the staffing changes would have saved the county $90,000. The proposal was discussed at the Government Operations Committee meeting Tuesday, where a vote of 4-3 sent the resolution to the full board.
The issue was tabled Friday until the June meeting, but the Government Operations Committee will most likely address it again at its next committee meeting.
Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell and Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson both argued that it was too early to make a decision about closing the beaches. Rozell suggested staffing the parks with a skeleton crew.
“I think we’re way premature on this,” Ferguson said. “It would be crazy to shut the beaches down now.”
The parks and beaches are set to open May 23, and will be open on weekends until June 27. They will open seven days a week from June 27 through Sept. 7.
Also on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beaches across the state would be allowed to open in time for Memorial Day weekend, with limits.
Capacity will be limited to no more than 50 percent of normal, with parking limited to trim crowds.
Group activities will be prohibited, and picnic areas and playgrounds would have to stay closed. Employees would also be required to wear masks.
Cuomo said local government will have to follow the state’s rules if they want their beaches to open.
The City of Glens Falls may consider reversing its stance on beaches such as Haviland’s Cove, Mike Mender, assistant to the mayor and interim recreation superintendent, said Friday after Cuomo’s announcement.
On Wednesday, the Glens Falls Recreation Department canceled many summer activities, and said East Field pool and Haviland’s Cove beach would not open this summer.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
