Washington County parks, beaches to remain open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT EDWARD — The two county-owned parks will open Memorial Day weekend as planned.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors tabled a resolution Friday to remove staff from the parks, fence off beaches, and close bathrooms, playgrounds, pavilions and athletic amenities for the summer at Huletts Landing in Dresden and Lake Lauderdale in Jackson.

The parks’ gates would have remained open, but the staffing changes would have saved the county $90,000. The proposal was discussed at the Government Operations Committee meeting Tuesday, where a vote of 4-3 sent the resolution to the full board.

The issue was tabled Friday until the June meeting, but the Government Operations Committee will most likely address it again at its next committee meeting.

Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell and Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson both argued that it was too early to make a decision about closing the beaches. Rozell suggested staffing the parks with a skeleton crew.

“I think we’re way premature on this,” Ferguson said. “It would be crazy to shut the beaches down now.”

The parks and beaches are set to open May 23, and will be open on weekends until June 27. They will open seven days a week from June 27 through Sept. 7.