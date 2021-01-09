Washington County owed $1.8 million in delinquent property taxes

Washington County is owed nearly $2 million in delinquent property taxes, which has prompted concerns among officials that some property owners may be intentionally ignoring payments with a foreclosure moratorium in place due to the coronavirus.
The county is owned $1.8 million from over 150 property owners dating back to last year, according Albert Nolette, the county’s treasurer, who brought his concerns to the county’s Board of Supervisors Finance Committee on Tuesday.
“I think people now, if they’re having to choose where their money goes during this time, if they know we can’t move forward right now (with foreclosures) we might not be their top priority,” he said.
The delinquent taxes have prompted concerns about the county’s short-term fiscal health at a time when finances have already been skewed by the coronavirus.
Local governments have been sent reeling by the reduction in state aid and are bracing for even deeper cuts as lawmakers prepare to begin budget discussions.
Nolette said an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the onset of the pandemic in March temporarily preventing foreclosures and evictions has prevented the county from sending out notices of foreclosure.
The notices typically spurs most residents who owe back taxes to begin making payments.
State lawmakers last year approved the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Act, which bolstered the protections in the governor’s order and extended the moratorium until May 1.
But nothing in the legislation prevents interest and other penalties on delinquent taxes from incurring, Nolette said.
He’s concerned that some who may be simply ignoring the payments are unaware that they are taking on debt. The county charges a 1% monthly interest fee on delinquent taxes.
“All the interest and penalties are laid out by the real property tax law and they have not stopped,” Nolette said. “When we do come out of this and the people that are unable or taking advantage — and I use that term loosely — to use this legislation to get them through this COVID nightmare, I hope that there’s an understanding that the penalty and interest clock is still ticking.”
The county typically sends out around 120 foreclosure notices a year, but usually ends up foreclosing and auctioning off around 40 mostly residential properties annually.
Last year’s auction was canceled due to the executive order.
