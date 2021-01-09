Washington County owed $1.8 million in delinquent property taxes

State lawmakers last year approved the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Act, which bolstered the protections in the governor’s order and extended the moratorium until May 1.

But nothing in the legislation prevents interest and other penalties on delinquent taxes from incurring, Nolette said.

He’s concerned that some who may be simply ignoring the payments are unaware that they are taking on debt. The county charges a 1% monthly interest fee on delinquent taxes.

“All the interest and penalties are laid out by the real property tax law and they have not stopped,” Nolette said. “When we do come out of this and the people that are unable or taking advantage — and I use that term loosely — to use this legislation to get them through this COVID nightmare, I hope that there’s an understanding that the penalty and interest clock is still ticking.”

The county typically sends out around 120 foreclosure notices a year, but usually ends up foreclosing and auctioning off around 40 mostly residential properties annually.

Last year’s auction was canceled due to the executive order.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

