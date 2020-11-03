Washington County once again subject to Vermont's travel restrictions

After a recent uptick in coronavirus cases, Washington County is once again subject to Vermont's travel restrictions.

The state on Tuesday updated its travel map, which shows which counties are subject to the restriction.

Washington County, which shares a long border with Vermont, was moved from green to yellow, which requires anyone from the county looking to travel to the state for leisure activity to quarantine for 14 days prior to their arrival.

Vermonters who visit the county must also now quarantine for two weeks after returning home. The restrictions exclude essential travel such as work.

Washington County has reported 16 new cases since Oct. 27, the last day Vermont's travel restrictions were updated.

It's the third time that Washington County has been subject to Vermont's travel restrictions. Warren and Essex counties are also subject to the restrictions.

The restrictions come one day before New York is set to update its own travel advisory on Wednesday.

Instead of requiring residents from states with a high number of COVID infections to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York, the state will implementing a mandatory testing protocol.