Washington County officials wonder what comes after Phase 4

Overall, businesses that were allowed to open in Phase 3 are doing their best to meet the mandates and preventive measures, said Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson. Some businesses are still concerned about liability issues if employees get sick while on the job, he added.

Rebecca Breese, a Washington County Fair co-manager, said the fairgrounds are still hoping to host an antiques show in August and the Wool and Arts Festival in September.

“We are optimistically watching to see if we could possibly have those with the 33% capacity,” Breese said. “I’m kind of looking to see how that’s calculated, because obviously we have, acreage wise, we have quite a bit of space to spread people out.”

Fair officials are waiting to see if the state fair in Syracuse is going to be canceled. Only six of the 50 county fairs in the state have not been canceled.

“There’s some of them that will not come back next year,” she said. “It’s a pretty big hit to our culture and, frankly, to the economy in New York state as a whole. We’re hopeful that the state, after shutting us down, will give us some support. I’m not going to hold my breath though.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

