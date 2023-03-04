FORT EDWARD — Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy and District Attorney Tony Jordan sounded the alarm about opioid deaths in discussions Tuesday with the Washington County Board of Supervisors’ public safety committee.

There’s a state and nationwide increase in opioid deaths, mostly attributable to “extraordinarily inexpensive and a high volume of importation of fentanyl from labs around the world,” Jordan said. The drug is added to cocaine, crack, and meth, he said. It’s not found in prescription opioids.

“We seldom find heroin any more,” Jordan said. “It’s almost always fentanyl.”

Jordan and Murphy warned against handling stray bags that might be contaminated. Law enforcement officers have overdosed just from fentanyl residue on bags and surfaces such as car dashboards, Murphy said.

Jordan said he believes the number of overdoses and deaths “is underreported by half” due to a lack of information exchange among agencies that respond to overdoses. Fighting the epidemic “is an important undertaking that really needs accurate data,” he said.

Committee members asked why drug users would continue to buy from a dealer who had been involved in an overdose death. Murphy said it’s because users want the strongest dose they can find.

“He kills one, but he gets five more (customers),” Murphy said.

“It’s irrational no matter how you try to make sense of it,” said Salem Supervisor Sue Clary.

Murphy presented his department’s 2022 annual report. The department responded to 46 nonfatal overdoses last year and 12 fatalities. Twenty-one calls were to the village of Hudson Falls, 18 to Kingsbury, five to the town of Fort Edward, and three to the village of Fort Edward. Seven towns had no overdoses. The rest had between one and two. The number does not include calls handled by state police, he said.

Sheriff’s officers administered Naloxone 10 times. Officers will leave Naloxone kits at houses where they’ve responded to an overdose, which they did 34 times last year, Murphy said.

Murphy introduced his department’s overdose tracker dashboard, available through the department’s website at www.washingtoncountyny.gov/201/Sheriff. Through February, the sheriff’s department and coroners’ office have logged three fatal overdoses and one that was reversed with Naloxone. Hospital data on overdoses are difficult to obtain, he said.

In other areas of the department:

The county correctional facility booked 421 people last year, up from 397 in 2021. The facility boarded 26 inmates from other jurisdictions, bringing in revenue of $52,445. The correctional facility’s kitchen provided 95,088 meals for the county Office for the Aging, up almost 10,000 from the previous year. Combined revenues for the meal service were $534,236.

Overtime was “very high” last year due to vacancies, several “serious investigations,” and several suspicious deaths that required posting officers at the scene until autopsy reports were released, Murphy said. However, the department has hired two new officers and has four in training. “We’re pretty well caught up,” he said.

The department is in discussions with the village of Fort Edward about taking over police duties there, but with the department’s staffing levels, “it’s not going to be a heavy lift for us,” he said. The village will pay for four 10-hour shifts per day, with two deputies on duty from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. “We’ve been covering their calls for a year,” Murphy said. “We know when their calls were.”

The department provides school resource officers for the Argyle, Greenwich, Hartford, Hudson Falls, Fort Ann, and Whitehall central school districts. “It’s a popular program,” Murphy said. The department has ordered weapons and protective equipment to enable it to respond better to incidents like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and will distribute 100 “stop the bleed” kits to county schools.

The department handled 2,895 pistol permit transactions, a number that has climbed steadily from 1978 in 2019. Most of the transactions were from permit holders wanting to add guns to an existing permit, Murphy said.

The K-9 department’s newest member is an Australian Cattle Dog named Taser, a therapy dog in training. “It’s probably one of the best things we’ve done in a while,” Murphy said. Taser will enhance officer wellness and participate in community engagement events. Taser has already assisted in a situation where officers had to interview youths who were reluctant to talk. The youngsters opened up when Taser arrived, Murphy said.