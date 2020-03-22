You are the owner of this article.
Washington County officials seek donated medical protective gear
Washington County officials seek donated medical protective gear

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is asking the public for donations of unused medical protection equipment as agencies deal with shortages from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many first responder agencies are in urgent need of personal protective equipment to protect their personnel so they can protect the public. Agencies are looking for:

* Surgical masks with or without face shields

* N95 masks.

* Disposable isolation gowns.

If you know of someone who has a supply they are not using and may be able to spare, please have them reach out to the department via email at publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

