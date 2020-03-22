Washington County officials seek donated medical protective gear

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is asking the public for donations of unused medical protection equipment as agencies deal with shortages from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many first responder agencies are in urgent need of personal protective equipment to protect their personnel so they can protect the public. Agencies are looking for:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

* Surgical masks with or without face shields

* N95 masks.

* Disposable isolation gowns.

If you know of someone who has a supply they are not using and may be able to spare, please have them reach out to the department via email at publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.