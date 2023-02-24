FORT EDWARD — The Fall Flannel Crawl, featuring local craft beverage producers and related attractions, was one of the most visited pages last year on Washington County Tourism’s website, washingtoncounty.fun, staff from marketing firm Black Dog Design LLC said Tuesday.

Reporting to the county Board of Supervisors’ Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee, principal Jessie Tyree and staff members Mike Wood and Chris Coughlan gave a summary of the marketing firm’s efforts for the county in 2022.

Traffic to the county tourism website was up 103% over 2021 with 80,164 visits. Page views increased 85% to 128,586. As tracked by Google, a quarter came from the Capital, Saratoga and Lake George regions, almost 21% from New York City, 3% from southern Vermont, eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and 3.1% from Connecticut. The rest could not be tracked.

Social media was the biggest driver of traffic to the website, at 63%. Sixteen percent were “organic searches,” such as people searching for “events near me,” and 16% was people going directly to the tourism website, Tyree said.

The firm maintains county tourism presences on Facebook and Instagram, which have smaller numbers but also attract different age groups.

“Events are what people are naturally looking for,” Tyree said.

Lodging searches happen when people want a place to stay while they attend an event or follow one of the nine special interest trails listed on the website. The trails include craft beverages, cheese, fiber, open studios, ice cream, apples and berries, history, maple and antiques.

A link with the Haunted History Trail of New York State last fall was a “great feeder” for requests for information about the county, Tyree said, to the point that the Tourism Department ran over its budget for mailings. Interest came from the area, nationally and internationally, he said.

The county tourism department, Black Dog and Airbnb collaborated on an information day for county short-term rental owners. “People seemed eager,” Tyree said. STR owners depend on local attractions and events to help draw visitors, so being sure they have information to give their guests also makes the county more successful, he said.

Fort Ann Supervisor Samuel Hall asked about other STR platforms such as Vrbo. Airbnb is funding part of the county’s tourism budget, said county Economic Development Director Laura Oswald, and the platform ensures that Airbnb hosts collect the county occupancy tax.

“Vrbo won’t talk to us,” she said.

For 2023, Black Dog wants to support existing events that are hosted by county businesses rather than creating new ones, Tyree said. It also recommended improving event listings and the business directory and creating a way for visitors to build their own itineraries, among other goals.

The proposed 2023 budget was $201,500, plus $132,969 in unspent funds carried over from 2022. In response to a question as to why the budget included $10,000 to print county maps instead of a smart phone app, Tyree and Oswald said that apps are more expensive to create and update. Also, there are parts of the county where apps don’t work because there’s no wireless coverage, Oswald said.

The committee approved the budget request.

In other business:

Oswald gave an update on completing broadband buildout. She is working on requests for proposals from broadband providers but has found that federal, state and provider maps of the areas still without service don’t agree, she said. She and her staff are doing a parcel by parcel review, which should be done in a few weeks, she said. The county has American Rescue Plan Act funds set aside and was awarded $1 million through the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. Stefanik’s funds will go through the USDA Reconnect program. Oswald described the program as “not my first choice” due to requirements that discourage providers. “If they can’t participate, we’re stopped,” she said. One way around the red tape could be to partner with Hudson Valley Wireless, which as a fixed-base wireless provider would be exempt from environmental impact regulations for fiber-optic providers. Hudson Valley Wireless’s speeds are low but close enough to the federal minimum standard to be acceptable, she said. “We’re still working on it,” Oswald said.

The state requires all counties to have a solid waste management plan, Oswald said. That includes Washington County even though private firms handle all the county’s solid waste. Her office is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to draw up specific action items for the required plan. The county can’t commit to anything that will cost the county money but can update its website and social media to encourage waste reduction and recycling by residents and businesses, she said. The committee approved the action items Oswald recommended. The draft plan will go to the DEC for review, which will release it for public comments. If the plan needs adjustment, the plan will receive DEC review again, then come to the full Board of Supervisors for approval.

Pat Niles reported on the county’s 250th anniversary celebration committee. The Washington County Historical Society is taking the lead on planning, with the theme of “Celebrating American History in Your Backyard.” The committee is developing a website and Facebook page and is considering history tours and placing historic markers, among other events. Oswald said she’d like to be part of the conversation since the Tourism Department can help the committee and its initiatives gain more exposure.