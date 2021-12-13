Washington County officials report COVID-related death

The Washington County Public Health Department has reported an additional COVID-related death.

The individual was 72 and recently hospitalized.

The Sunday evening report by the county states that the person was unvaccinated.

Washington County officials, in a statement, said their thoughts and prayers are with the family members, friends, and caretakers of the deceased resident.

The county reported 83 new cases and 125 recoveries from Saturday and Sunday. Five of the new cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.

Hospitalizations of Washington County residents have increased by one, according to the report, with 17 individuals now hospitalized.

The health department reported a total of 1,019 breakthrough cases out of the 36,469 fully vaccinated Washington County residents. Of the breakthrough cases recorded, eight individuals have died and 26 people were hospitalized with moderate illness, while the remainder experienced mild or no symptoms.

The news release states 64% of the population has now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The county was monitoring a total of 314 active cases as of Sunday evening.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has continued to decrease and is now at 8.7%, the health department reported Sunday.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 28 new COVID cases and 59 recoveries on Monday.

Seven of the new cases involve fully vaccinated individuals, according to Health Services.

The news release stated that the county is now monitoring 428 active cases, with 407 of them involving mild illness.

Health Services reported a total of 1,645 breakthrough cases of the 45,580 Warren County residents who are fully vaccinated.

The county reported 16 residents in the hospital, one of them being critically ill. Twelve of the hospitalized patients are not vaccinated.

Ray Agnew, vice president of Glens Falls Hospital, reported 37 COVID patients, including six individuals in the ICU, on Monday.

Warren County reported the seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 7.5%.

Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e. Recent listings include:

Radici Restaurant, Ridge Street, Glens Falls, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. No mask worn.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 1,280 active cases on Monday.

Saratoga County's website stated 48 residents are currently hospitalized.

Of the active cases, 603 individuals have been fully vaccinated, with the remaining 677 cases involving unvaccinated residents, according to the county's COVID data dashboard.

As of Monday, 74.5% of the county's population has been fully vaccinated.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 6.7%, just above the Capital Region's 6.5%.

