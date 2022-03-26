Washington County officials eye ARPA money to boost tourism marketing efforts

FORT EDWARD — An expected $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding over the next three years could pay for a $225,000 wish list in tourism marketing initiatives, according to a presentation Tuesday to the Washington County Board of Supervisors' Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Development Committee.

Jesse Tyree, principal at Black Dog Designs in Glens Falls, recommended five initiatives: $50,000 to create and promote events in the county, $20,000 for a Shop Washington County promotion, $35,000 for a “build your own itinerary” online program, $15,000 to coordinate marketing with places to stay, especially short-term rentals, and $105,000 for multimedia marketing.

The multimedia initiative would include 15 short videos about county towns and special interest trails, such as wine or art, materials made available to social media influencers, traditional display advertising such as rack cards, and a YouTube channel featuring Washington County attractions.

YouTube outreach “would have a really, really big impact on your quality of life representation,” Tyree said. “It could attract new people to move to the area and become contributing members of society.”

Videos and YouTube ads would reach a younger demographic, building the county’s customer base for years to come, he said.

Tyree recommended completing all the videos in one year to reduce costs. Since ski season and maple season have essentially passed, filming would carry over to 2023, he said. The county would own the videos and other marketing materials, which would be available for other applications.

Online build-your-own itineraries are popular, Tyree said, and can be combined with contests and giveaways. Last year’s “Washington County Experience” giveaway generated about 2,000 new email subscribers, he said. Providing marketing materials to hosts of short-term rentals is an effective way to reach visitors who want to know what they can do while they’re here, he said.

Washington County Economic Development Director Laura Oswald said Black Dog’s marketing program should be kept separate from the county’s existing tourism program. She reminded committee members that the board has already taken $60,000 from this year’s ARPA funding to complete her department’s 2022 budget.

Occupancy taxes generated $115,000 for the county last year, with revenues for the fourth quarter increasing 22% over 2020. Oswald said she’d like to bank that money to offset declines in state I Love New York funds and to have available for other projects.

The committee moved to create a separate budget line item for $225,000 to cover Black Dog’s proposals and referred it to the Finance Committee.

In other matters, Sarah Smiley, director of municipal membership for Energy Independence Corp., explained how her agency can help with funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in new commercial construction and building renovations.

EIC is a not-for-profit, statewide local development corporation that started with a grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. It helps commercial and nonprofit-owned building developers obtain privately financed loaned loans at a lower cost than loans from commercial lenders, local development corporations, or industrial development agencies. EIC funding could allow developers to include energy efficiency or renewable energy features, such as rooftop solar panels or more efficient windows, that otherwise might have to be cut from the plans, Smiley said.

The loans are added to the project’s municipal real property taxes. The municipality forwards the loan repayments to the lender. EIC has an upfront fee and adds a percentage to the loan to cover its costs, Smiley said.

Municipalities have to pass enabling legislation to participate, Smiley said. To date, 30 counties, 25 cities including Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls, and 13 villages have signed on. Seventeen projects are completed or underway. The projects have an estimated annual energy savings of $1.2 million and will prevent the release of 164,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide over their lifetime.

White Creek Supervisor Jim Griffith, the committee chair, said the program would be another tool in the county’s economic toolkit. Griffith was interested in making the program available for the county’s large dairy farms and a planned cannabis growing facility in White Creek.

Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall wanted County Attorney Roger Wickes to review EIC’s documents. Griffith said EIC could be invited to the Warren-Washington IDA and local development corporations’ forum on April 29 so that area businesses can decide whether EIC is a resource they want.

Also, the committee discussed whether the county should join the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. Griffith and Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said the chamber would help the county publicize its programs, local businesses and resources, as well as advocate for inclusion in state and federal programs. County Treasurer Al Nolette said the $500 annual membership fee is tiny compared to the county’s other expenses, and would be valuable to help the county build relationships.

The committee forwarded the request to the Finance Committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1