Washington County officials can't make contact with Bouncelinx Internet
Bouncelinx

A week after a small broadband provider in Washington County announced it would be discontinuing services for financial reasons, county officials are still working to determine how many will be left without internet service and find alternative solutions for those impacted.  

The county has made repeated attempts to contact the owners of Bouncelinx Internet to determine how many residents will be affected by the closure but have not heard anything in response, Laura Oswald, the county’s director of economic development, told members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Development Committee this week.

“We have been scrambling to identify how many people have been affected and what the issues are. I will say so far the owner of Bouncelinx is not communicating directly with us or with me,” Oswald said during the Tuesday meeting.

The county is estimating that less than 100 households are impacted by the company’s closure, though an exact number has yet to be determined.

Bouncelinx owner Jonathan Merrill did not return a request seeking comment.

The company on Dec. 16 notified customers via email that it would be ending service on Dec. 22 in most cases due to financial strains brought on by a drop in customers. Free service was extended to the end of the month for some customers, though it remains unclear just how many benefited.

Bouncelinx began in 2012 as a way to help bridge the internet divide in the rural county. Instead of running cables, the company bounces internet signals off towers, allowing anyone in between the ability to connect.

But the company's customer base has dwindled in recent years as cable providers like Verizon and Spectrum continued their expansion as part of the state's Broadband for All initiative. 

"The majority of our clients that we served have been able to convert to fiber and cable internet,” the company said in its email to customers. “Our job bridging the internet divide is done. We can’t support our network expenses with the few clients that we have left.”

Oswald said other internet providers have approached Bouncelinx seeking to extend services that would allow the company to stay afloat, but were rebuked.

The county is reaching out to other internet providers in the area in the hopes that they would be willing to expand services in areas of the county served by Bouncelinx. 

The state's Public Service Commission, which regulates the telecommunication industry, was notified of Bouncelinx's closure, but Oswald said it's unlikely that anything can be done since the company isn't considered a carrier of last resort.

"Our goal is to make sure that those people who are going to lose service, many of them with kids at home trying to do school work, have some kind of option," Oswald said. "But it's made particularly difficult by the fact that the owner of the company won't communicate with us."

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

