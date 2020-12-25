Washington County officials can't make contact with Bouncelinx Internet

Unknown number of Washington County residents losing broadband access Parts of Washington County currently connected to broadband will once again be without internet service after Bouncelinx Internet announced it would be ceasing operations beginning Tuesday.

Bouncelinx began in 2012 as a way to help bridge the internet divide in the rural county. Instead of running cables, the company bounces internet signals off towers, allowing anyone in between the ability to connect.

But the company's customer base has dwindled in recent years as cable providers like Verizon and Spectrum continued their expansion as part of the state's Broadband for All initiative.

"The majority of our clients that we served have been able to convert to fiber and cable internet,” the company said in its email to customers. “Our job bridging the internet divide is done. We can’t support our network expenses with the few clients that we have left.”

Oswald said other internet providers have approached Bouncelinx seeking to extend services that would allow the company to stay afloat, but were rebuked.

The county is reaching out to other internet providers in the area in the hopes that they would be willing to expand services in areas of the county served by Bouncelinx.

The state's Public Service Commission, which regulates the telecommunication industry, was notified of Bouncelinx's closure, but Oswald said it's unlikely that anything can be done since the company isn't considered a carrier of last resort.

"Our goal is to make sure that those people who are going to lose service, many of them with kids at home trying to do school work, have some kind of option," Oswald said. "But it's made particularly difficult by the fact that the owner of the company won't communicate with us."

