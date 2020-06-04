Washington County office building may open Monday; DMV on June 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Municipal Center may be open to the public starting Monday. The Department of Motor Vehicles may open June 22.

County Administrator Chris DeBolt told the “Restarting Washington County” Advisory Committee on Wednesday morning that the subject will be discussed at the Government and Operations Committee meeting Friday afternoon.

“That is not throwing the doors open and going back to the way we were March 1,” DeBolt told the committee.

Everything will be by appointment only and all members of the public will be screened for temperature and symptoms and required to wear cloth face coverings at all times while in the building.

Departments will increase staff as little as possible, DeBolt said, while also utilizing remote work and staggered shifts to limit employee density in the building.

“We do not expect to be back to 100%,” DeBolt said.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is tentatively scheduled to open to the public June 22, in line with the Phase 3 reopening plan. The Washington County-run DMV has been processing paperwork through the mail and paperwork left in a drop box outside the building.