Washington County office building may open Monday; DMV on June 22

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Municipal Center may be open to the public starting Monday. The Department of Motor Vehicles may open June 22.
County Administrator Chris DeBolt told the “Restarting Washington County” Advisory Committee on Wednesday morning that the subject will be discussed at the Government and Operations Committee meeting Friday afternoon.
“That is not throwing the doors open and going back to the way we were March 1,” DeBolt told the committee.
Everything will be by appointment only and all members of the public will be screened for temperature and symptoms and required to wear cloth face coverings at all times while in the building.
Departments will increase staff as little as possible, DeBolt said, while also utilizing remote work and staggered shifts to limit employee density in the building.
“We do not expect to be back to 100%,” DeBolt said.
The Department of Motor Vehicles is tentatively scheduled to open to the public June 22, in line with the Phase 3 reopening plan. The Washington County-run DMV has been processing paperwork through the mail and paperwork left in a drop box outside the building.
The restarting committee also discussed the problem of employees who do not want to return to their private sector jobs. People on unemployment are getting an extra $600 a week, which is expected to stop on July 31.
“There’s sometimes some degree of pushback from those who are actually receiving more money on unemployment than they would if they come back,” said Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development.
Oswald reported that Washington County had a 13.9% unemployment rate for the month of April. From the last week of March until May 23, there were 5,200 unemployment claims. The rate of unemployment in Washington County is currently 17.5%.
Other counties have significantly higher rates, Oswald said, because some of Washington County’s largest employers did not furlough employees.
“If you offer somebody their job back, you have to notify unemployment that you’ve offered them their job back and if they refuse to come back, they lose their benefits,” said County Attorney Roger Wickes.
The committee also discussed the need for liability protections for businesses if an employee should fall ill with COVID-19 while on the job.
“I suspect when this is over, there’s going to be a burgeoning cottage industry of folks filing those suits,” Wickes said. “And how that’s going to work out is going to probably be determined by the courts.”
Finally, the committee expressed the need for guidelines for Phase 4 reopening.
“Sending out the guidance two or three days before you’re supposed to open really doesn’t help them do the type of things they’ve got to do to get ready properly,” said Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren/Washington County Industrial Development Agency.
Committee members agreed to meet again next week.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.