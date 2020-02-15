Washington County offering free safety vests to cyclists, pedestrians

Because it is so hard to see cyclists and pedestrians along rural roadways at night, Washington County Public Health officials are donating safety vests through county police, fire and rescue departments.

"They are yellow safety vests with reflective strips," said Elizabeth St. John, a health educator. "We now have youth-sized and adult."

The giveaway started after St. John gave away safety vests in her tai chi classes and someone asked if they could have some for the Cambridge Police Department to give away.

St. John said there are 300 pedestrian fatalities and 15,000 injuries in New York annually.

"As a pedestrian, you can see a vehicle, but that doesn't mean they can see you," she said, adding that it's even worse when wearing dark colors. "When someone is wearing dark clothing at night, drivers are 55 feet away when they see them. That gives them about 1 second to react."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, as part of the Health Department's pedestrian safety campaign, St. John said that officials are trying to educate pedestrians.

"Walk facing traffic so you can make eye contact with a driver," she said. "But bicyclists should bike with traffic."