Washington County off-limits to Vt. tourists; Low-risk exposure at Route 9 Walmart

But the formula is too complex for a simple comparison, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.

“They aren’t just counting new, they’re counting people that have been (sick). We were trying to make the math work with new cases and it was difficult to do,” he said. “I guess they have their ways.”

Still, he noted that Vermont is right that Washington County has more cases than it did this summer.

“We’ve been going up,” he said. “As have the rest of the world.”

He does not expect the county to see a significant economic hit from Vermont’s decision.

“We’re kind of the Queensbury of that area. The grocery stores are over here,” he said. “It surprises me they say it’s OK to go over and grocery shop but it’s not OK to pick apples, which will take you about the same amount of time and it’s outdoors.”

Whitehall Elementary reopening

In other news, Whitehall Elementary School students will be back in the classroom Wednesday.