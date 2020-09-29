Washington County now off-limits to Vermont tourists

Dance studios, apple orchards and other non-essential activities in Washington County must say goodbye to their Vermont customers for at least the next week.
Vermont listed Washington County as “yellow” on Tuesday’s quarantine map. That means no Vermonters can enter the county without quarantining for 14 days afterward.
In addition, it means Washington County residents who are not quarantining can only enter Vermont for essential business, such as work or buying groceries. If they enter the state for non-essential purposes, they must either quarantine first for 14 days at home, or quarantine in Vermont for 14 days without visiting any locations, including grocery stores.
Warren County has been “yellow” for weeks and was updated to “red” Tuesday, but no additional rules are connected to the new status.
The map is updated every Tuesday.
Warren County officials challenged Vermont’s calculations, to no avail. The state has developed a complex methodology that takes into consideration the number of new cases, the number of people still sick and whether people may be spreading the virus in places where a lot of other people could catch it, such as a school.
“We have asked Vermont to review the data, as we do not believe that Warren County mathematically meets the metrics to be on their list. We are in the process of comparing our data to theirs,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
But the formula is too complex for a simple comparison, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.
“They aren’t just counting new, they’re counting people that have been (sick). We were trying to make the math work with new cases and it was difficult to do,” he said. “I guess they have their ways.”
Still, he noted that Vermont is right that Washington County has more cases than it did this summer.
“We’ve been going up,” he said. “As have the rest of the world.”
He does not expect the county to see a significant economic hit from Vermont’s decision.
“We’re kind of the Queensbury of that area. The grocery stores are over here,” he said. “It surprises me they say it’s OK to go over and grocery shop but it’s not OK to pick apples, which will take you about the same amount of time and it’s outdoors.”
Whitehall Elementary reopening
In other news, Whitehall Elementary School students will be back in the classroom Wednesday.
Superintendent Patrick Dee said that Public Health had determined all of the people who had close contact with the person who tested positive for coronavirus after being in the school Friday. The test results came back Monday after the end of the school day, and all students logged into class from home Tuesday to give Public Health enough time for contact tracing.
“I look forward to seeing out elementary students back on campus tomorrow to resume their in-person instruction,” he wrote in a message to the community. “I do appreciate the understanding of the Whitehall community in regard to these important matters regarding student safety.”
Public Health is still in the process of contacting each person who had close contact. Those people will have to quarantine for 14 days, Dee said.
Exposure at Route 9 Walmart
Also on Wednesday, Warren County Health Services put out a warning of a "low-risk exposure" from two Walmart employees who tested positive Monday night.
The employees worked at the Walmart store on Route 9 in Queensbury between Sept. 17 and Sept. 25. Both are residents of another county.
Walmart management is working closely with Health Services staff to identify those who should be quarantined, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.
The workers had "limited" interaction with the public and they "appear" to have worn masks, she said.
The individuals worked from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25. Customers who were there during those times should "closely self-monitor" for symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of taste or smell. The average incubation period is five days from exposure. Health Services stressed that the test results did not come back until Monday night, so they could not notify customers earlier.
“These two cases at Walmart reinforce the need for vigilance at ‘big box’ stores,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore. “Several months ago we had problems in Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot but the management of those stores worked with us to adopt responsible safety protocols."
The stores agreed to post employees outside to enforce mask-wearing, among other measures.
"If those protocols weren’t currently in place, this situation at Walmart might have been a lot worse with more exposures," Moore said. "I urge the ‘big box’ stores to keep enforcing mask wearing, and for members of the public to wear your masks. You’re protecting yourself and others when you do this.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 258 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.