Washington County no longer in "yellow" zone

Washington County residents are now free to cross the border.

The long, narrow county, which shares a border with Vermont, is back in the blue on Vermont’s COVID-19 travel map. That means New York residents who live in Washington County can visit Vermont without quarantining. And people in Vermont can come to Washington County — allowing children to rejoin their sports teams, go back to in-person music and dance lessons and enjoy all the other activity that routinely leads them to cross the border into New York.

Schools in Washington County have students who live in Vermont, and it’s common for Vermont children living just a few minutes from the border to have after-school activities in Washington County.

Then, of course, there’s also the family activities, from Lake George to apple picking. The closest orchard for many residents near the border is in Washington County.

For the last seven days, Washington County had been declared a “yellow” zone by Vermont officials. That meant Vermont saw the rising coronavirus caseload in Washington County as a danger to its residents.