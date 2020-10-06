 Skip to main content
Washington County no longer in "yellow" zone
Washington County no longer in "yellow" zone

This map shows Vermont in the center, with New York's Washington County in light blue next to the border. Next to Washington County is Warren County, in red, and Saratoga County, in yellow. Both counties are considered dangerous by Vermont officials, due to the coronavirus caseloads. Travelers from either county must quarantine before entering Vermont, or quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Vermont, before doing anything else. Washington County was moved from yellow to greenish-blue Tuesday, meaning no quarantines are required for those visiting Washington County or for county residents who visit Vermont.

Washington County residents are now free to cross the border.

The long, narrow county, which shares a border with Vermont, is back in the blue on Vermont’s COVID-19 travel map. That means New York residents who live in Washington County can visit Vermont without quarantining. And people in Vermont can come to Washington County — allowing children to rejoin their sports teams, go back to in-person music and dance lessons and enjoy all the other activity that routinely leads them to cross the border into New York.

Schools in Washington County have students who live in Vermont, and it’s common for Vermont children living just a few minutes from the border to have after-school activities in Washington County.

Then, of course, there’s also the family activities, from Lake George to apple picking. The closest orchard for many residents near the border is in Washington County.

For the last seven days, Washington County had been declared a “yellow” zone by Vermont officials. That meant Vermont saw the rising coronavirus caseload in Washington County as a danger to its residents.

Warren and Saratoga counties have long been on Vermont’s quarantine list, but Washington County has been mostly labeled in the blueish-green color of counties that are safe for Vermonters to visit.

When it went yellow two weeks ago, families were taken by surprise. At Slate Valley Unified School District in Fair Haven, Vermont, more than 20 students were quarantined because they went apple picking, played baseball or went to dance lessons in Washington County last weekend. Slate Valley is offering in-person school, with no virtual option, so students missed out on classes for two weeks.

Two teachers were also quarantined after they ventured 1 mile down the road to New York state. One of them went apple picking.

The county was only listed as yellow for four days, but the quarantines were strictly enforced for 14 days. Then, last Tuesday, the county was listed as yellow again. Vermont is now updating its map every Tuesday.

Despite the yellow zone, residents on both sides of the border were still allowed to cross for "essential" travel, including going to school, work or grocery stores. But sports teams, after-school lessons and apple-picking do not count as essential.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

