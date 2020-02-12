WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS: Washington County Fair plans for summer overlap with extended state fair

State and county fair officials need to continue discussions, said Jason Lawrence, president of the county fair delegation.

“Although there are still details to be addressed, the entire county fair delegation feels the meeting was extremely productive,” he said in a news release.

County tourism effort

The first Washington County tourism “Meeting of the Minds” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at RS Taylor & Sons Brewery in Salem.

The “We are Washington County” initiative is a yearlong crusade to bring local businesses together for networking, brainstorming and sharing ideas about how to bring more people to the county.

During a Washington County Board of Supervisors Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee meeting in January, marketing consultant Andrew Meader announced the initiative.

According to Meader, the county is working with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County to offer networking and educational opportunities for anyone interested.