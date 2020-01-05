Washington County News: Library to screen film about Civil Rights march, 55 years later

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli reporter - Washington County Follow Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SALEM — It's been 55 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., led the dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights with a three-month march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

It was a journey, marked by violent attacks on the marchers, that culminated in President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement.

And at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St., will screen the 2014 film, "Selma," starring David Oyelowo as Dr. King, also featuring Oprah Winfrey.

The recipient of a long list of awards — to name a few, an Academy Award for best achievement in music written for motion pictures, an NAACP Image Award for best motion picture, a Cinema for Peace Award for most valuable film — the film chronicles King's epic journey to secure voting rights for all people, after many nonwhites were kept from voting at many local polling sites in the south.

The event is free and for more information call 518-692-7157.

