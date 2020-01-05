Washington County News: Library to screen film about Civil Rights march, 55 years later

SALEM — It's been 55 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., led the dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights with a three-month march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
It was a journey, marked by violent attacks on the marchers, that culminated in President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement.
And at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St., will screen the 2014 film, "Selma," starring David Oyelowo as Dr. King, also featuring Oprah Winfrey.
The recipient of a long list of awards — to name a few, an Academy Award for best achievement in music written for motion pictures, an NAACP Image Award for best motion picture, a Cinema for Peace Award for most valuable film — the film chronicles King's epic journey to secure voting rights for all people, after many nonwhites were kept from voting at many local polling sites in the south.
The event is free and for more information call 518-692-7157.
It's a farmer's business
The business of farming is getting more and more challenging and on Tuesday, a cooperative extension educator will lead a discussion group on farm business management at Proudfit Hall, 181 South Main St., Salem.
Hosted by the Capital Area Agriculture and Horticulture Program and Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County, the winter farmer discussion group runs for a half-day, beginning at noon.
Newly hired CAAHP farm business management educator, Dayton Maxwell, will lead a discussion on farm business management in a challenging agricultural economy.
Additionally, Aaron Gabriel, CAAHP agronomy educator, will discuss the diligent management of new and old pests including the soybean cyst nematode, western bean cutworm, and several weeds, including tall waterhemp, palmer amaranth, marestail, knapweeds, and bedstraws.
There is no charge for the half-day discussion that wraps up at 5 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Although, those attending are asked to register ahead for lunch planning.
To register visit contact Aaron Gabriel at 518-380-1496, adg12@cornell.edu.
Supervisors to discuss dog quarantine, taxes, bag law
The Washington County Board of Supervisors finance committee will discuss a dog quarantine resolution at its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the board of supervisors conference room 1, B244A, 2nd Floor of County Office Building B, 383 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Also on the agenda is the 2020 Mortgage Tax, the plastic bag law and 2020 Medicaid cuts, effective Jan. 1.
The meeting is open to the public.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.