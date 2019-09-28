When Kimberly Ann Finney saw a farm along county Route 62 in Cambridge, she fell in love.
Naming the farm after her beloved horse, Lakota, Finney and her husband, Alan, completed a grueling restoration of the 1772 property. When it was completed, Finney said she would someday like to hold community and philanthropic events at Lakota's Farm.
And this weekend, just as Finney had hoped, the first fall fest is slated at the Cambridge farm.
The two-day — Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 — inaugural Artisan and Wellness Fall Fest, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers the community a lively dose of live music, artisans, food trucks, local craft brews and wellness practitioners.
Massage therapists offering chair massage, along with mini sessions of reiki, angel readings, tarot readings and energy therapists will be available.
Finney and organizers ask attendees to bring a non-perishable food item or gently used winter coats and boots to benefit the local community and the Cambridge Co-op.
Admission is $1.
Granville Habitat Blitz Build gets national attention
It was already a blitz build when Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties razed a Granville in home in just two just days in Granville.
But now the local chapter sped things up even more in a timelapse film that shows how the community built a home in 35 seconds.
And the local Habitat chapter was recently awarded the "Best Short Film" distinction from Habitat for Humanity New York State, for the film.
Still, Habitat for Humanity New York warns film watchers on Facebook to not blink. "You might miss the awesomeness that occurs when a lot of volunteers mobilize for an incredibly well planned Habitat blitz build," they posted along with a link to the film.
ASA seeking hunters to Help the Hungry
The Agricultural Stewardship Association is once again teaming up with hunters in Washington and Rensselaer counties to help feed the hungry in the local communities.
According to ASA, nearly 110,000 Capital Region families, including about 47,000 children, do not have enough food and many depend on local food banks and pantries to help put food on the table.
One average-sized deer can help feed up to 200 people, program organizers said, adding that hunters can help fill the gaps for individuals at risk of hunger while enjoying an activity they love.
ASA's goal for this season is to channel 500 to 800 pounds of processed venison through regional food banks and pantries, equaling about 1,000 to 1,600 meals.
To donate a deer, contact Kara at kara@agstewardship.org or call 518-692-7285.
Please follow these guidelines:
- Carefully field-dress, legally-tag and report the deer
- Take the whole deer to any venison processor near where you hunt or live
- Contact ASA to inform them of the processor selected
- Complete the ASA donor receipt verifying the donation
Hunters Helping the Hungry is made possible, in part, by a grant from The McCarthy Charities, Inc.
