Washington County Municipal Center to reopen Friday

Residents will be allowed to enter the Washington County Municipal Center in Fort Edward without an appointment for the first time in more than a year on Friday, after the county lifted most of the remaining pandemic restrictions in place in accordance with new state guidelines.

News of the municipal center’s reopening came in a Thursday video message from Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel Hall, who praised the efforts of the county’s health care workers and urged residents to continue to exercise caution when it comes to their health.

“May we never forget where we are today is because of the work of our public health and health care heroes, our first responders, essential workers and the many dedicated professionals who worked tirelessly to help end the pandemic and keep our critical services operating in our communities as we progressed throughout the challenges over the last year,” he said.

Appointments are still being accepted at the municipal center, but are no longer required in most cases. The center closed last March when the pandemic took root in the state.