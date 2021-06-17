Washington County Municipal Center to reopen Friday

Residents will be allowed to enter the Washington County Municipal Center in Fort Edward without an appointment for the first time in more than a year on Friday, after the county lifted most of the remaining pandemic restrictions in place in accordance with new state guidelines.
News of the municipal center’s reopening came in a Thursday video message from Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel Hall, who praised the efforts of the county’s health care workers and urged residents to continue to exercise caution when it comes to their health.
“May we never forget where we are today is because of the work of our public health and health care heroes, our first responders, essential workers and the many dedicated professionals who worked tirelessly to help end the pandemic and keep our critical services operating in our communities as we progressed throughout the challenges over the last year,” he said.
Appointments are still being accepted at the municipal center, but are no longer required in most cases. The center closed last March when the pandemic took root in the state.
The public will also be allowed to attend in-person public meetings beginning with Friday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. The county will still be conducting hybrid meetings to allow greater public access, and all meetings will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel for the foreseeable future, Hall said.
But not all restrictions at the municipal building have been lifted.
An appointment will still needed for the Department of Motor Vehicles for the immediate future, and anyone unvaccinated must still wear a mask, a mandate in compliance with guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The change comes just days after the state lifted most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions after reaching its goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccines to 70% of adults in the state.
Some restrictions in the state still remain, including mask wearing in schools, health care settings and while using public transportation.
“I am proud of Washington County, our residents, our many departments, towns and villages, our schools, our community businesses, organizations and partners, all who have continuously worked together throughout this pandemic, navigating the challenges, helping one another and never forgetting those who have suffered at the hands of COVID-19,” Hall said.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 3,509 confirmed cases. Four people recovered, for a total of 3,435 confirmed recoveries among known recoveries. There are six active cases in the county, including one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Wednesday: No new cases for a total of 2,815 confirmed cases. Six people recovered, for a total of 2,815 confirmed recoveries. There were 10 people sick, including one person who was hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported nine new cases, for a total of 15,376 confirmed cases. Five people recovered, for a total of 15,179 confirmed recoveries. There were 29 people in the county ill, including six who were hospitalized, one more than Wednesday.
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three COVID-19 related hospitalizations. One person remains in the intensive care unit and another is out of isolation.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 17 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.4%, which kept the weekly average at 0.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.3%, which kept the weekly average at 0.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.4%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1%, which increased the weekly average to 0.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.1%.
- Statewide, 418 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 0.35%. A total of 580 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and five people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.