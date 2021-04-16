Washington County moving to allow 12-year-olds to hunt using firearms

Washington County, on Friday, took the first step in allowing some adolescents to hunt using a firearm for the first time after the state Legislature earlier this month passed a law allowing the practice.

A public hearing on a local law allowing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer using a rifle or shotgun has been set for next month's Board of Supervisors meeting on May 21.

If the legislation is approved, Washington County would be the first county in the region to allow for adolescents to participate in the sport.

Youths ages 12 to 15 are currently permitted to hunt deer with a bow in New York, but only after taking a hunting education course and if accompanied by an adult with prior hunting experience.

Those ages 14 and 15 are permitted to hunt using a firearm, but only if accompanied by an adult 21 and over with at least three years of hunting experience.

But a provision in this year’s budget, passed earlier this month, permits adolescents ages 12 and 13 to hunt with a firearm, but only if their local county opts in to the practice — a move the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has been encouraging.