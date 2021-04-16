Washington County moving to allow 12-year-olds to hunt using firearms

Washington County, on Friday, took the first step in allowing some adolescents to hunt using a firearm for the first time after the state Legislature earlier this month passed a law allowing the practice.
A public hearing on a local law allowing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer using a rifle or shotgun has been set for next month's Board of Supervisors meeting on May 21.
If the legislation is approved, Washington County would be the first county in the region to allow for adolescents to participate in the sport.
Youths ages 12 to 15 are currently permitted to hunt deer with a bow in New York, but only after taking a hunting education course and if accompanied by an adult with prior hunting experience.
Those ages 14 and 15 are permitted to hunt using a firearm, but only if accompanied by an adult 21 and over with at least three years of hunting experience.
But a provision in this year’s budget, passed earlier this month, permits adolescents ages 12 and 13 to hunt with a firearm, but only if their local county opts in to the practice — a move the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has been encouraging.
“This new opportunity allows experienced, adult hunters to introduce the value of hunting to the next generation,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement when the legislation was first approved.
He added: “Teaching these young people safe, responsible, and ethical hunting practices will ensure a rewarding experience every time they are afield.”
Supervisors Robert Henke of Argyle and James Griffith of White Creek drafted the law, which did not go through committee like most ordinances.
Henke apologized for circumventing the usual proceedings, but said the county is up against a June 1 deadline, when DEC begins drafting guidelines for the upcoming hunting season.
He added the legislation will still be vetted by the Agricultural and Planning Committee next month, but said setting a public hearing would ensure the law would pass before June 1, which will help avoid confusion.
“If we did not get this passed in time to give it to them before June 1, Washington County would not appear in there (the guidelines), which means all our town clerks will get 5 million questions to have to field,” Henke said.
The law requires all 12- and 13-year-olds to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older with at least three years of hunting experience, which is in line with the current requirement for bow hunting.
The 12- and 13-year-olds will not be permitted to hunt bears and cannot use a tree stand. They must also wear a fluorescent orange or pink vest.