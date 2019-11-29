{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Vermont man who led police on a high-speed motorcycle chase from Kingsbury to Vermont and then refused to show up to court is headed to state prison for up to 6 years.

Tyrone C. Myette, 33, of Hyde Park, Vermont, pleaded guilty to felony counts of bail jumping and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in connection with two arrests earlier this year.

Myette was arrested in August in connection with a 100-mph, pre-dawn motorcycle pursuit on Route 4 that ended with his arrest in Fair Haven, Vermont. He was found to be drunk and driving with a suspended license when police eventually caught up with him.

Myette was released on his own recognizance, but refused to come to court. So a warrant for bail jumping was issued, and he was arrested by Washington County sheriff's officers in October.

Myette had also been charged with felony driving while intoxicated in Fort Ann in October 2018.

The arrests led to guilty pleas to two felony charges, and Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposing a 2- to 6-year prison sentence.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments