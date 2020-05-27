Washington County may replace its budget officer

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors might replace Budget Officer Dan Shaw at a special meeting Friday morning.
A resolution before the board Friday would appoint Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell to the position.
Dan Shaw, the Easton supervisor, who has served two years and five months as budget officer, said he was shocked when he heard he was going to be replaced.
“The fact that they won’t provide me with a reason for the removal other than a whisper campaign and the innuendos, I find that very, very discouraging,” said Shaw, who called it “disruptive” to county government to remove an appointed official.
Shaw said Chairman Sam Hall told him he was going to be replaced because he was not doing his job and that he was not mentally competent.
“Now he’s put a spin on it,” Shaw said. “And he says, it’s not that I’m not mentally competent. That I’m not mentally prepared to make or develop or work on the county budget going forward with the crisis that we’re in. But right now, the verdict is out on what the crisis is. We have no budget information and the budget process doesn’t start for another month.”
Shaw said he was already preparing to work on the budget and developing a timeline to move forward with the budget process.
“They planted the seed of doubt, and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Shaw said.
Hall said Shaw wasn’t “mentally focused” or “mentally engaged” in the budget process.
“There were a number of supervisors who wanted to take a look at a new budget officer,” Hall said. “So based on that I brought it to the floor.”
If passed, the resolution in front of the Board of Supervisors Friday appoints Campbell to the budget officer position.
“They know there’s tough times ahead and they want to go with their best team stepping forward,” said Campbell, who has been supervisor for 12 years and previously served as budget officer for eight years.
He was on the board during the 2008 housing market crash, when the county faced similar financial difficulties.
“Let’s find solutions,” Campbell said. “It’s not about blame or problems. It’s solutions to the situation the pandemic has put us in.”
Campbell said he had expected to be appointed budget officer in January, when Shaw was given the position again.
“I guess I’m surprised they would do it in June when they really should have made the change in January,” Campbell said. “But I think politics plays a big role there, and this is where we are, and I think they realize at this point it’s about doing what’s best for the county.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
