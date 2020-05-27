Washington County may replace its budget officer

“Now he’s put a spin on it,” Shaw said. “And he says, it’s not that I’m not mentally competent. That I’m not mentally prepared to make or develop or work on the county budget going forward with the crisis that we’re in. But right now, the verdict is out on what the crisis is. We have no budget information and the budget process doesn’t start for another month.”

Shaw said he was already preparing to work on the budget and developing a timeline to move forward with the budget process.

“They planted the seed of doubt, and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Shaw said.

Hall said Shaw wasn’t “mentally focused” or “mentally engaged” in the budget process.

“There were a number of supervisors who wanted to take a look at a new budget officer,” Hall said. “So based on that I brought it to the floor.”

If passed, the resolution in front of the Board of Supervisors Friday appoints Campbell to the budget officer position.