FORT EDWARD — A Jackson man who was arrested last summer for damaging another person's property pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony criminal mischief count.
Brendon P. Shortt, 23, agreed to a plea deal that includes a 4-month sentence in Washington County Jail to be followed by 5 years on probation. He will also have to make up to $700 restitution.
He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief for an incident last August where he damaged a woman's cellphone.
He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of menacing, unlawful imprisonment and non-criminal counts of harassment and unlawful possession of marijuana that will be dropped as part of the plea deal.
Shortt is to be sentenced Sept. 27 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
