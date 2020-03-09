You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Washington County man pleads guilty in major federal drug case
0 comments

Washington County man pleads guilty in major federal drug case

{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — A Fort Ann man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge for distributing large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine around the region.

Nestor D. Cordero-Hernandez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The plea stemmed from an arrest last November following a traffic stop on the Northway in Albany County, where state troopers found him to be transporting a "brick" of cocaine weighing 895 grams, or nearly 2 pounds, court records show

That traffic stop came at the end of an investigation by the Capital District Drug Task Force that led to conclusions he distributed over 600 grams of methamphetamine and 450 grams of cocaine "in Fort Ann and elsewhere," over little more than a year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court records show that he obtained cocaine in New York City and methamphetamine from a "Mexican source" between 2018 and his arrest Nov. 21, 2019.

During the task force investigation, an informant working with authorities purchased $42,450 worth of drugs from Cordero-Hernandez in 2019, court records allege.

Police did not say where in Fort Ann Cordero-Hernandez lived.

Cordero-Hernandez, 43, is being held in Albany County Jail and faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison when sentenced July 2. He agreed not to appeal if he is sentenced to less than 23 years.

Cordero was represented by attorney Joseph McCoy, who said he had no comment on the case as of Monday.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News