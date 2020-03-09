Washington County man pleads guilty in major federal drug case

ALBANY — A Fort Ann man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge for distributing large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine around the region.

Nestor D. Cordero-Hernandez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The plea stemmed from an arrest last November following a traffic stop on the Northway in Albany County, where state troopers found him to be transporting a "brick" of cocaine weighing 895 grams, or nearly 2 pounds, court records show

That traffic stop came at the end of an investigation by the Capital District Drug Task Force that led to conclusions he distributed over 600 grams of methamphetamine and 450 grams of cocaine "in Fort Ann and elsewhere," over little more than a year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court records show that he obtained cocaine in New York City and methamphetamine from a "Mexican source" between 2018 and his arrest Nov. 21, 2019.

During the task force investigation, an informant working with authorities purchased $42,450 worth of drugs from Cordero-Hernandez in 2019, court records allege.

Police did not say where in Fort Ann Cordero-Hernandez lived.