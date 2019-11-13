FORT EDWARD — A 24-year-old Salem man is headed to prison for 2.5 years for having sexual contact with a child under the age of 15.
Blake A. Wagner, 24, of county Route 31, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, for a sexual assault in Hebron last April.
He was not accused of physically forcing the child to have sexual contact, but the charge was brought because the alleged victim was too young to legally consent. The age of consent in New York is 17.
Wagner agreed to a plea deal that includes a 2.5-year prison sentence to be followed by 7 years on parole.
