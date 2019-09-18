HAMPTON — A Hampton man who police believe was a major heroin dealer in northern Washington County has been indicted on numerous charges that accuse him of selling the highly addictive drug mixed with Fentanyl.
Marc R. Ruest, 37, of county Route 21, faces six felony charges that allege he sold heroin on two occasions, and possessed heroin when police raided his home earlier this year, court records show.
State Police believe he was a major heroin dealer in the Whitehall area for a number of months, before State Police and Washington County sheriff's officers arrested him at his home in January.
"A lot of his sales were in Vermont, but it is our belief he was also a very active dealer in the northern part of our county," Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said.
That raid occurred after investigators had made at least two heroin purchases from him, which included heroin mixed with Fentanyl, a more powerful opioid, officials said.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruest was charged with a felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance based on what police found at his home at that point, officials said.
He was released after that arrest as the police investigation continued. A Washington County grand jury earlier this month indicted him on two felony charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.
Ruest formerly lived in Fair Haven, Vermont, just east of Hampton, and faces an unspecified drug charge in Rutland County, Vermont, Superior Court for an arrest that occurred in Vermont after his arrest in Hampton.
Ruest pleaded not guilty to the Washington County charges during an arraignment before Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan, and was released pending further prosecution.
He faces up to 12 years in state prison on each drug sale count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.