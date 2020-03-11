Washington County man accused of gun threat

An Argyle man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at another person after he and the victim stopped their vehicles on Route 40 in Schaghticoke, according to State Police.

Police did not say what motivated the confrontation, which happened just before 10 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said Scott A. Marlow, 59, stopped his vehicle on the highway in front of another vehicle, got out of his vehicle when the other car stopped as well and pointed a handgun at the other driver.

He then left the scene and drove back to Argyle, where police located him and recovered the handgun.

Marlow was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing and released pending prosecution in Schaghticoke Town Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0