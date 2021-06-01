Washington County looks to create smoke-free municipal campus in light of state's marijuana law

The policy is in line with the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act, which prohibits smoking indoors.

But the state’s new marijuana law, approved earlier this year as part of the state budget, allows users to smoke cannabis in places they can smoke tobacco.

Roger Wickes, the county’s attorney, said the way the law is written makes it impossible to prohibit individuals from smoking marijuana and not tobacco when on public property.

“The way the law is written, if you’re OK with cigarette smoking and not for cannabis for the public — you can’t do that,” he said. “It’s all or nothing, because the two of them, as far as the smoking regulations are concerned, are intertwined.”

Washington County leaders have discussed banning tobacco products from the municipal campus at least three times in the past after being pressured by members of their own health department and various health-care providers in the region.

But the policy was never adopted because of enforcement issues and concerns over how employees that smoke would be affected.

Warren County has prohibited smoking on its municipal campus in Queensbury for years.