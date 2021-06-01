Washington County looks to create smoke-free municipal campus in light of state's marijuana law

FORT EDWARD — Washington County’s municipal campus may be smoke-free by the start of next year.
The county’s Government Operations Committee last week approved a resolution to adopt a smoke-free campus by Jan. 1, following a lengthy discussion on how to address concerns that members of the public could smoke marijuana on the property in light of the state’s new law.
A new local law must still be drafted and approved by the full Board of Supervisors before the change can take effect. A timeline for the legislation is unclear.
“The subject has recently come up with the legalization of cannabis and in discussion with the working group that was formed to discuss and get through the red tape of the legalization of what that means to us as a municipality and to our employees,” said County Administrator Melissa Fitch.
Under the county’s current smoking policy, employees are allowed to smoke tobacco products in certain designated areas in the rear of the complex, but the public can smoke anywhere on the property except inside a building or near an entrance.
Employee restrictions are laid out in the employee’s handbook, which sets restrictions for individuals employed by the county. The handbook also prohibits workers from using marijuana or any other substance that inhibits their ability during working hours.
The policy is in line with the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act, which prohibits smoking indoors.
But the state’s new marijuana law, approved earlier this year as part of the state budget, allows users to smoke cannabis in places they can smoke tobacco.
Roger Wickes, the county’s attorney, said the way the law is written makes it impossible to prohibit individuals from smoking marijuana and not tobacco when on public property.
“The way the law is written, if you’re OK with cigarette smoking and not for cannabis for the public — you can’t do that,” he said. “It’s all or nothing, because the two of them, as far as the smoking regulations are concerned, are intertwined.”
Washington County leaders have discussed banning tobacco products from the municipal campus at least three times in the past after being pressured by members of their own health department and various health-care providers in the region.
But the policy was never adopted because of enforcement issues and concerns over how employees that smoke would be affected.
Warren County has prohibited smoking on its municipal campus in Queensbury for years.
Wickes said if the county decided to adopt a smoke-free campus, concerns could be addressed through impact bargaining, which would allow county employees to negotiate additional break periods or designated smoking areas.
“There are many possible solutions during the impact bargaining,” he said.
Supervisors asked to hear from local health officials to collect additional information before drafting a local law.
The Jan. 1 date is a deadline to adopt the smoke-free campus, although some supervisors said they hope to have a policy adopted by August.
John Rozell, Whitehall supervisor and a tobacco user, was the only supervisor to vote against the resolution.
“I’m sticking up for the smokers,” he said.
