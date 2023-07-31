LEAP is hosting an open house at the Cambridge Head Start/Early Head Center, at 92 Spring St., Cambridge on Friday, Aug. 4, 2 — 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5 — 7p.m.

The public is encouraged to visit and learn about several services that LEAP provides to Washington County residents. Community partners, service providers, snacks, fun, a scavenger hunt, and more await you.

For more than 50 years, LEAP, formerly the Washington County Economic Opportunity Council, has provided Community Action, Head Start, and Workforce Development services to Washington County residents with the aim of ending poverty and building thriving, healthy communities.

For more information, please email Outreach & Development Coordinator, Zac LaPoint, at zac.lapoint@leapservices.org.