FORT EDWARD — While Washington County passed a budget under the state tax cap for next year, local leaders warned that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's unfunded state mandates are backing them into a corner that could mean tax increases down the road.
State criminal justice reform is worrying them, too, not only for fiscal reasons but for reasons of public safety.
The topics were part of a "State of Washington County" presentation on Tuesday, hosted by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls.
The day's panel included Bob Henke, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and Argyle supervisor; Chris DeBolt, administrator of Washington County; Al Nolette, Washington County treasurer; and Dan Shaw, budget officer for Washington County and Easton supervisor. It was moderated by Michael Bittel, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"We've had some real ups and some real body blows this year," Henke said.
About 80% of the county's approximately $88 million budget goes to state mandates, while the remaining 20% can be used for things county officials can control, like road projects, Henke continued.
Cuomo has imposed a 2% state tax cap on local municipalities, which DeBolt said is "on the surface, a very good thing for our residents."
Later, DeBolt called the tax cap "an existential threat to local government."
"We cannot survive," he added. "Counties across the state are going to face a very hard decision about what state laws we ignore. ... The paradigm which we're trying to operate is unsustainable."
Sales tax and tax caps
The county may consider increasing sales tax from 7% to 8%, Nolette said, or overriding the state tax cap.
"Both of those are wildly unpopular," Nolette said. "We are at a crossroads. Those uncomfortable conversations are coming, and there's not a lot we can do to stop that train."
The county treasurer hopes to educate the public more about how much a percentage increase translates to their tax bills. Oftentimes, he said, it's a relatively small amount that could mean the difference in fixing a road or not, keeping a sheriff's patrol out or not, Nolette continued.
Some good news is that sales tax from online purchases is making its way to counties now, and Nolette urged Washington County residents to have items shipped to their homes rather than go out to Warren County and buy them.
One struggle with collecting the full sales tax amount owed to the county is that some zip codes are listed under Rensselaer County, for example, despite the property actually being in Washington County.
Nolette can issue resident cards, which can be shown to vendors so that those Washington County residents don't pay their sales tax to another county.
Criminal justice
The state is imposing a number of criminal justice reform changes as of Jan. 1, including nixing cash bail for most crimes and shortening the amount of time prosecutors have to collect and share evidence following an arrest.
Washington County is hiring two new people in the District Attorney's Office, two in the Public Safety Office and one in the Sheriff's Office to handle the increased workload.
Bittel said the state changes will impact residents' quality of life and "is going to be detrimental not only to the bottom line of government," but to public safety.
DeBolt pointed to a fatal Warren County crash in September. Under the new legislation, the man charged with second-degree manslaughter in that high-speed chase, which ended with the death of an innocent man, would not be held on bail but let go.
The legislation, DeBolt said, was specifically passed to address criminal justice issues in New York City, with no regard for rural areas like Washington County.
Henke said law enforcement will also have to make tougher decisions around whether to make an arrest.
Health costs
Programs for residents' health puts a dent in the county budget.
For example, Medicaid costs the county about $11 million.
The county is also responsible for a lead safety program, which includes receiving and sorting through blood lead level tests and providing early childhood intervention assistance.
In October, the state lowered the elevated blood lead level in children from 10 micrograms per deciliter to 5. DeBolt said he thinks this change will double the county's early intervention case load. The county already spends between $1 million and $1.5 million on the program.
"If that doubles, it's a huge hit to the county," DeBolt said.
Washington County is already hiring a new staff member to keep up with the workload.
Roads versus tourism
With a 2020 deadline for the Empire State Trail approaching, work on the adjoining Champlain Canalway Trail is moving at an unprecedented pace.
DeBolt said with the small portion of the budget that is under the county's discretion, supervisors are forced to make choices between fixing a bridge, for example, and investing in tourism-related initiatives.
Shaw said roads typically cost between $170,000 and $190,000 per mile to fix, and those that are in really bad shape could cost between $250,000 and $300,000 a mile.
Supervisors increased Shaw's draft county budget before passing it, so more roadwork could be done.
