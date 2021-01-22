Washington County launches vaccine help line for those without internet

Washington County on Friday launched a COVID-19 vaccine help line in a bid to provide residents without internet access information on where they can receive a shot.

The Washington County Public Health Vaccination Help Line will provide recorded information on the latest COVID vaccine events hosted by the county, as well as information on how to make an appointment at state run sites 24 hours a day.

When appointments are available, the help line will be answered during regular business hours.

Those with reliable internet access are asked to utilize the county's coronavirus information website (washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus) in order to find out information on the vaccine so that phone lines are available to those without broadband.

Anyone interested in calling the help line can do so by dialing: 518-746-2422.

The help line is a joint effort between the county's health department and the state's Office for Aging and Disabilities Resource Center.

