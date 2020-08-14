Washington County lagging in census response

Washington County is lagging behind the state average in census responses.
Washington County’s response rate this week is 57.4%, behind the state average of 59.1%. The national average is 63.4%.
Sam Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, released a video on YouTube this week encouraging residents to complete their census.
He said the questionnaire only takes 10 minutes, but will affect the next 10 years.
“Federal funding levels cannot be changed again until 2030,” Hall said. “And in the midst of this public health crisis, we need to do everything we can to secure the dollars in our region. Disaster recovery depends on accurate census data.”
The towns of Dresden and Putnam have the lowest response rates, with only 25.1% of people responding in Dresden and 26.4% of people responding in Putnam.
The towns of Cambridge, Easton, Fort Edward, Greenwich, Hartford and White Creek all have response rates above the national average.
Hall said more than $675 billion is distributed nationwide each year based on census data.
“Census-guided federal funding distributed to New York state in the fiscal year 2017 equated to $122 billion,” Hall said. “These dollars go directly toward programs we depend on, and that the current public health crisis has magnified.”
Those programs include funding for hospitals, disaster recovery, roads, schools, health insurance, housing and nutrition support.
The census can be completed online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.
“Now more than ever,” Hall said, “it is critical that everyone completes the 2020 census.”
Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development, said the county is waiting for confirmation from the state on funding that will allow the county to create a marketing campaign focused on increasing the response rate.
“As the census closes on Sept. 30, we will be prioritizing communities with a low response rate while simultaneously urging all communities to move that needle up,” Oswald said. “Federal funding frequently most benefits those populations hardest to count and we want to help residents to help themselves.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
