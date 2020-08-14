Washington County lagging in census response

Washington County is lagging behind the state average in census responses.

Washington County’s response rate this week is 57.4%, behind the state average of 59.1%. The national average is 63.4%.

Sam Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, released a video on YouTube this week encouraging residents to complete their census.

He said the questionnaire only takes 10 minutes, but will affect the next 10 years.

“Federal funding levels cannot be changed again until 2030,” Hall said. “And in the midst of this public health crisis, we need to do everything we can to secure the dollars in our region. Disaster recovery depends on accurate census data.”

The towns of Dresden and Putnam have the lowest response rates, with only 25.1% of people responding in Dresden and 26.4% of people responding in Putnam.

The towns of Cambridge, Easton, Fort Edward, Greenwich, Hartford and White Creek all have response rates above the national average.

Hall said more than $675 billion is distributed nationwide each year based on census data.