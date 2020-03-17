Washington County is reducing workforce density

FORT EDWARD — Washington County has told 50-60 Department of Public Works employees to go home, County Attorney Roger Wickes said Tuesday.

The employees are subject to recall if a blizzard hits or a tree goes down, Wickes added.

The county has been reducing the density of its workforce and trying to separate employees.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 383 Upper Broadway in place of the regular monthly board meeting originally scheduled for Friday.

Wickes said the 17 supervisors will be asked to space themselves out, and no one except the press will be allowed into the meeting.

The supervisors will be discussing how to further reduce the density of the county workforce and what to do if the county building has to face a complete shutdown.

The county has also sent some employees from other departments home to work from home.

“For the first time in a long time I can look out my window and see empty spaces,” Wickes said.

