Washington County inches closer to smoke-free campus

“The smoke breaks really do add up over time,” Rudinger said.

Warren County has prohibited smoking on its municipal campus in Queensbury for a number of years.

Under Washington County's current policy, employees are restricted to smoke in designated areas at the Municipal Center, as per the county’s employee handbook. But members of the public are allowed to smoke anywhere on the campus.

Some have complained about secondhand smoke near the entrance of the building and Rudinger said there have also been reports of a few small fires at the campus that were sparked by improperly disposed of cigarette butts over the years.

Rudinger said secondhand smoke can trigger a number of health-related problems, including asthma attacks, from as far away as 25 feet.

“Even if we’re outside, I have to be more than 25 feet away from you to be safe from secondhand smoke,” she said.

Committee members considered adopting a local law that would include enforcement actions against those who violate the policy, but opted instead to implement the ban through a simple resolution that would have no penalties for violators.