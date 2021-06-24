Washington County inches closer to smoke-free campus

FORT EDWARD — Washington County took another step towards banning smoking on all county-owned properties on Tuesday.
The county’s Government Operations Committee authorized the county administrator and lawyer to draft a resolution and implementation plan to ban smoking on all county-owned properties following a presentation from members of the Adirondack Health Institute.
Members of the committee, last month, moved the ban smoking on the grounds of the Municipal Center in Fort Edward by Jan. 1 after the state moved the legalize adult-use marijuana earlier this year.
The resolution and implementation plan will be reviewed by the committee next month. If approved by the committee, the plan would be passed onto to the full Board of Supervisors for final approval.
Merry Rudinger, a reality check specialist for Adirondack Health Institute, said banning smoking on county-owned properties would have a number of environmental, health and financial benefits for the county, and has wide support among residents.
She encouraged the county to offer programs to help employees quit smoking, adding workers who smoke end up costing employers around $6,000 annually due to smoke breaks. Smokers also miss around six days of work a year compared to nonsmokers who miss just two or three, she said.
“The smoke breaks really do add up over time,” Rudinger said.
Warren County has prohibited smoking on its municipal campus in Queensbury for a number of years.
Under Washington County's current policy, employees are restricted to smoke in designated areas at the Municipal Center, as per the county’s employee handbook. But members of the public are allowed to smoke anywhere on the campus.
Some have complained about secondhand smoke near the entrance of the building and Rudinger said there have also been reports of a few small fires at the campus that were sparked by improperly disposed of cigarette butts over the years.
Rudinger said secondhand smoke can trigger a number of health-related problems, including asthma attacks, from as far away as 25 feet.
“Even if we’re outside, I have to be more than 25 feet away from you to be safe from secondhand smoke,” she said.
Committee members considered adopting a local law that would include enforcement actions against those who violate the policy, but opted instead to implement the ban through a simple resolution that would have no penalties for violators.
A number of issues still need to be addressed, including how the county will address any potential concerns raised by employees that currently smoke.