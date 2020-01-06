Washington County Historical Society publishes suffrage calendar

"Half the fun was finding all the things that happened here, because we didn’t learn about that in our history books,” Craig said. “I think it’s important, especially for young women and girls to know, especially since this is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.”

Most of these women were farm wives who took care of their husbands and children, worked on the farm and belonged to various political groups like the Easton Political Equality Club.

At the turn of the 20th century, Emma Woodard Hays, who was born in Salem, was the treasurer of the Washington County Woman Suffrage Association and president of the West Hebron branch of that society.

The calendar also features the Rev. Anna Lewis MacArthur, the wife of a former owner of the Granville Sentinel. She became publisher after her husband’s death.

Other women included in the calendar are Betty Wakeman Mitchell of Fort Edward and Emma Skiff Becker, an accomplished poet from Easton.

The historical society printed 100 calendars and already had to reprint 25 more, and those sold out as well. Craig just placed a third order.