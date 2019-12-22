Washington County heroin dealer's plea for lenience rejected

FORT EDWARD — A Washington County man's plea for lenience for selling heroin did not sway a judge Friday, after he heard about how the man was divvying up heroin on his kitchen counter with a 2-year-old in the home.

Marc R. Ruest's lawyer told Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan that his client's opioid addiction began when he was prescribed painkillers after a car accident. He then moved on to heroin and "has fallen into the trap" of selling the drug to support his habit, attorney Eric Schillinger said.

"I didn't sell drugs to make money," Ruest said. "I sold them because I was an addict and had to make money."

Washington County First Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris told McKeighan that was not the full story, and that Ruest admitted he was using profits from selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to pay his home mortgage and for a truck.

He told the judge that Ruest told police he was selling 20 grams a day and making up to $2,000 a day in profit.

Morris said undercover police witnessed Ruest cutting up a heroin/fentanyl mixture on his kitchen counter, with a young child living there and a dog at his feet.