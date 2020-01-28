Washington County heroin dealer gets four-year sentence

FORT EDWARD — A New York City woman who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Kingsbury last winter has been sentenced to 4 years in state prison.

Stephanie L. Reyes, 36, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with a February 2019 police raid at a home on Tracy Road. Washington County Judge Adam Michelini last week imposed a four-year prison term to be followed by a year on parole.

Authorities said Reyes had set up a busy drug operation in the Hudson Falls area, aided by local drug users. When police raided the home where she was staying, they found a person unconscious from an apparent heroin overdose, and Narcan was needed to reverse the overdose.

Seven others were arrested, including a resident of the home who allegedly allowed Reyes to sell drugs there.

That resident, Rachel L. Gilligan, 35, pleaded guilty to felony criminal nuisance, while the others were charged with misdemeanors. Gilligan has been sentenced to a prison term of 1 to 3 years.

